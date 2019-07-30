This weekend’s edition of “Branson Country USA,” set for 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall, will feature longtime local favorite Randy Plummer.
Plummer has been performing in Ozark Mountain Country for more than 45 years, and is currently a part of the “Tribute to John Denver” show at the Little Opry Theatre.
Plummer and his family first visited the area while on vacation in 1971 and fell in love with Branson. During that trip, a family friend named Harold Goad, who was once employed at the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama” and was playing banjo for “The Plummer Family Show,” arranged for himself, Randy and Randy’s sister Melody a spot on “The Baldknobbers Jamboree” show, as well as the Presley family’s show.
The following year, Darrell and Rosie Plummer, with Melody and Randy in tow, bought a theater on 76 Country Boulevard between the Baldknobbers’ and Presleys’ theaters and began “The Plummer Family Country Music Show” in May of 1973.
Randy and the family were fixtures until 1990, when Darrell and Rosie decided it was time to retire. Randy decided to stay and began working with the Bacon Family. In 1991, he went to work at the Roy Clark Celebrity Theatre where he performed in a band opening for stars like Roy Clark, Bobby Vinton, Crystal Gayle, Janie Fricke, Glen Campbell, Chet Atkins, Jeannie C. Riley, Tonya Tucker, Roger Miller, T.G. Shepherd, Ricky Skaggs, Sharon White and Buddy Ebsen.
Plummer has also played for Shirley, Goodness & Mercy at Silver Dollar City, Doug Gabriel and with the Bacon Family.
He has even written a few children’s books, one of which has become a holiday tradition on stage in Branson.
“Branson Country USA” is a weekly radio and TV show, featuring Patrick and Haage as hosts, as well as the New South Quartet, David Ragan, Jon Drockelman, Mark McCauley, Luke Menard, female vocalists Jackie Brown and Melody Hart, and the Grand Band, known locally as the “Rhinestone Mafia,” which features steel guitarist Gene Mulvaney, keyboard player Michael W. Davis, bassist Larry Allred, drummer Rob Blackburn, guitarist Chad Cathell and fiddler Wayne Massengale.
Showtime is 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall.
Next week’s “Branson Country USA” guests will see the White River Wranglers from Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Lisa Childress and Adie Jarvis, formerly of the “Presley’s Country Jubilee” Aug. 16, the cast of “Doo Wop And The Drifters” Aug. 23, followed by a repeat show featuring Doug Gabriel and Rhonda Vincent.
Live “Branson Country USA” shows return Aug. 30 with the cast of “Oh Happy Day,” followed by Country Music Recording artist Barbara Fairchild Sept. 6, Stacy Whitton-Summers as Marilyn Monroe, from “Legends In Concert” Spet. 13, Kathy Eckert, Gene Dove & Friends from Patrick’s Family Restaurant Sept. 20, and Kelly Bryant from Mel’s Hard Luck Diner at the Grand Village Sept. 27.
Showtime is 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall.
Visit grandcountry.com for more.
