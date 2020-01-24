In advance of their 60th anniversary in 2020, the folks at Silver Dollar City recently released the lineup for the Bluegrass & BBQ festival, which runs May 5-25.
During this 24-day event, more than 60 acts will grace the stages of Silver Dollar City. The bluegrass genre, or “mountain music,” as it was originally known, has always had a place at the park.
“We started the Mountain Folks Music Festival here in 1975, and we had bluegrass here before that,” Silver Dollar City’s Festival Manager D.A. Callaway, who has been working on the annual event since 1992, told the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I went to work here in 1976, so I can tell you we’ve been pretty hard after the bluegrass business ever since that time.”
Callaway was also named Best Bluegrass Promoter at the SPBGMA, Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Awards, for 2019.
In addition to some of the biggest names in bluegrass, the park will also feature its 19th annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, set for May 23. During this popular yearly event, up-and-coming amateur bluegrass musicians 21 or younger compete for first place.
Also back this year is Bluegrass Nights at Echo Hollow, featuring a “who’s who” of bluegrass artists each evening. Bluegrass Nights will kick off May 5. Acts set to perform at Echo Hollow include Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder.
There will also be plenty of barbecue featured throughout the park.
Here’s the lineup of performers so far. According to park representatives, more artist announcements will be coming soon.
Bluegrass Nights at Echo Hollow:
May 5 - The Grascals
May 6 - Nothin’ Fancy
May 7 - Larry Stephenson Band
May 8-10 - Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
May 12 & 13 - Larry Sparks & Lonesome Ramblers
May 14 & 15 - Balsam Range
May 16 & 17 - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
May 18 -The Gibson Brothers
May 19 - Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
May 20 - Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
May 21- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
May 22- Sideline
May 24 - Ricky Skaggs And Kentucky Thunder
May 25 - The Malpass Brothers
Bluegrass acts set for the park stages:
May 5-6 - High Fidelity, the Gold Wing Express, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and the Baker Family.
May 7-8 - The Baker Family, Lonesome Road.
May 9-10 - Firebox Bluegrass, Route 3, The Special Consensus and Spillwater Drive.
May 12-13 - The Farnum Family, Slocan Ramblers and Williamson Branch.
May 14-15 - Lori King & Junction 63, the Kody Norris Show, the Punches Family, and Simple Gifts.
May 16-17 - Cane Mill Road, Hogslop String Band, SpringStreet and Stringed Union
May 17 - Cane Mill Road, Hogslop String Band, SpringStreet, Stringed Union, and Greenland Station.
May 18 - Pearlgrace & Co., the Purple Hulls, Po’ Anna.
May 19 - Pearlgrace & Co., Po’ Anna, Dixie Union, and April Verch Band.
May 20 - Dixie Union, April Verch Band, Jubile, and Kentucky Just Us.
May 21 - Jubile, Kentucky Just Us, Lindsey Family, Paul Family Band.
May 22 - Lindsey Family, Paul Family Band, Roving Gambler Band.
May 23 - KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, the Roving Gambler Band and Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.
May 24 - Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Casey & The Atta Boys, Finley River Boys, The Family Sowell, That Dalton Gang, and Southern Raised.
May 25 - Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Casey & The Atta Boys, The Family Sowell, That Dalton Gang, and Southern Raised.
Also note schedules and performers are subject to change without notice.
For more information on several acts, as well as a full schedule of events, visit silverdollarcity.com, and keep reading the Branson Tri-Lakes news.
