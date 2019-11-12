Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, also known as the Oak Ridge Boys, kicked off their 29th annual Christmas production, “Down Home Christmas,”at the Mansion Theatre. The Oaks will perform the show Thursday night, as well as next Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 20 and 21.
According to Sterban, the group’s bass singer, the show is a “two for one” with the guys performing their hits in the first half, followed by Christmas music in the second.
“Don’t worry, there will be plenty of ‘giddy up oom poppa omm poppa mow mow,’ and a lot of other hits in the first half,” Sterban said with a laugh. “Then we do just about every aspect of Christmas and do songs that talk about the fun side of Christmas, the romantic side of Christmas, and everything that makes it special. We sing ‘Jingle Bells,’ with the audience, then Santa Claus comes out, and boy do we have a great Santa.
“Of course, we end on a very spiritual, very sacred note.”
For this show, the guys will be doing several tunes from their new Christmas album, also called “Down Home Christmas,” which was produced by Dave Cobb and released on Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers in October. In addition to standards including “Amazing Grace” and “Silent Night,” the guys also perform original songs like “Don’t Go Pullin’ On Santa Claus Beard,” written by Anderson East, as well as “South Alabama Christmas,” written by Jamey Johnson.
Another song featured on the album is called “Reindeer on the Roof,” written by Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere, which features Sterban on lead vocals. The producers were so happy with the result, the guys even shot a video with cameo appearances by John Rich, Dennis Quaid and Jamey Johnson.
Not only are the Oak Ridge Boys one of the most popular country music acts of the past 40 years, the group’s roots actually date back to WWII when they were known as the Oak Ridge Quartet, a vocal harmony quartet specializing in traditional country and gospel. The name was officially changed to the Oak Ridge Boys in the early 1960s, and there were numerous lineup changes during those first few decades before Allen, Bonsall, Golden and Sterban took control in the late 1960s.
After many years of paying their dues, the boys finally snagged their first hit with the release of the 1977 album “Y’all Come Back Saloon.” Their first No. 1 single, “I’ll Be True To You,” followed in 1978. In 1981, the group hit it big with the pop crossover hit “Elvira.” They followed that with another crossover hit, “Bobbie Sue,” and the album of the same title went Gold.
Their 1980 and 1984 Greatest Hits albums both went Platinum, and the current lineup has released more than 40 albums, scored 17 No. 1 hits, and sold more than 41 million albums. Other popular hits include “Trying To Love Two Women,” “Beautiful You,” “Fancy Free,” “I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes,” “Make My Life With You,” and “Touch A Hand, Make A Friend.”
The Oaks became a staple of the Branson entertainment scene nearly three decades ago, and always consider their dates in Ozark Mountain Country a homecoming of sorts. They are also members of the Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame, five-time Grammy Award-winners, nine-time Gospel Music Association Dove Award-winners.
The “Down Home Christmas” tour will see the Oaks perform more than 30 concerts in 28 cities across 14 states. Shows at the Manson Theatre are set for Wednesday and Thursday, as well as Nov. 21 and 21.
For a full list of shows and more information, visit themansiontheatre.com.
