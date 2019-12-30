Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
A ‘Grand’ ‘ol time at Splash Country
It may be getting colder outside, but that means the weather is perfect to slide, no pun intended, by Grand Country’s indoor water park of coolness, Splash Country.
This indoor water park features more than a handful of attractions, from a relaxing lazy river to an action packed tree house with a tipping bucket that holds 1,000 gallons.
Without a doubt, Highwall Heights, the two newest slides at Splash Country, take center stage. These new slides take those riders brave enough to jump on through a series of twists and turns, both inside and outside. Not only are they 30 feet tall, there’s a stellar LED light show as you race down both slides.
Another thing I personally enjoyed was Grand’s Fort, the three-level tree house, complete with interactive water play features on all the levels, which offers a new adventure around every corner. I kept pretending I was in the “Swiss Family Robinson” tree house the whole time. Plus, there are Grand Pa Grand’s slides that send you winding, twisting and turning through a tunnel of darkness, as well as Crosscut Falls tube slides.
High above Grand’s Fort is the thousand gallon tipping bucket, which dumps every eight minutes. Whenever the bells ring announcing the dumping of the bucket, folks come from all over Splash Country just to get soaked, again.
As awesome as all that stuff is, there is also plenty of things perfect for “grown folks,” like yours truly.
First up is Prospects Bend, a 250-foot Lazy River, which winds through the natural landscape of an Ozark river bank. The river bank features multiple seasons, possible because of large windows that bring natural outdoor surroundings of woods and a dry creek bed, all enveloped by surrounding growth commonly found along Ozarks creeks.
Also, the Melting Pot Hot Tubs, complete with massaging water jets, are a great way to unwind. Throw all that in with Drillers Cove and a few more surprises, and you’ve got a great recipe to kill those winter blues.
In addition to Splash Country, Grand Country Resort also features the Fun Spot, complete with laser tag, indoor go karts, an XD ride, the Hologate virtual reality experience, black light mini golf, bumper cars and a full arcade. Plus, you can also get pizza at Papa Grand’s Pizza, and custard at Glen’s Frozen Custard.
In addition to Splash Country, Grand Country Resort also features the Fun Spot, complete with laser tag, indoor go karts, an XD ride, the Hologate virtual reality experience, black light mini golf, bumper cars and a full arcade. Plus, you can also get pizza at Papa Grand’s Pizza, and custard at Glens Frozen Custard.
The Grand Country Buffet is located inside the main complex, as is the Grand Country Music Hall. The new 2020 version of “Grand Jubilee” is up and running through Saturday night. The cast will return Jan. 16 for a 7:30 p.m. show. Both “Amazing Pets” and “Comedy Jamboree” will continue to take the stage through the “Jubilee” hiatus.
Visit grandcountry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.