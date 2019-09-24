The fall season is finally here, and that means it’s time for the “branson Shuffle,” the unofficial nickname for shows and performers changing venues from season to season.
One of Branson’s most popular, and most awarded shows, “Six,” recently announced they would call Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater home in 2020.
Often referred to as an “orchestra of human voices,” the brothers of “Six,” Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen and Curtis Knudsen, have been performing a cappela tunes for more than 40 years. In fact, the five oldest brothers even made their TV debut on the “Donnie and Marie Show” in 1978.
For the past 13 years, the brothers have united to perform pretty much every kind of music one could think of, along with all kinds of interesting special effect sounds using only their voices.
The cast of “Six” will finish out this season at the Hughes Brothers Theatre before opening Feb. 12, 2020, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. The venue’s flagship show, “Legends in Concert,” will open Feb. 1, 2020.
Visit thesixshow.com or legendsinconcert.com/branson for more information.
In addition to “Six,” a few other shows have announced new homes. “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” is relocating to the Billy Yates’ Choices Concert Hall this week, while “The Johnson Strings” announced earlier this year they would be calling the Americana Theatre home in 2020.
Keep reading Branson this Week, as well as the Branson Tri-Lakes News for up-to-the-minute information on the “Branson Shuffle” as it becomes available.
