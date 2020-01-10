Producers at “Legends in Concert,” a show featuring look- and sound-alike artists paying tribute to the most iconic artists in music history, recently announced the 2020 lineup at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Since “Legends” changes cast members four times a year, producers can tailor-make a lineup to fit each season.
The 2020 edition of “Legends in Concert” opens Feb. 1 with the “Spring Lineup,” which runs until May 19.
Headlining the first run is Ryan “Big Business” Pelton performing two different sets as Elvis “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Presley. The first set will cover the “movie years,” while the other highlights Presley’s “Las Vegas years.”
Also back is the tribute to Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, “The Blues Brothers,” as well as Shawn Gerhard as Garth Brooks, and a popular tribute to The Temptations featuring Nate Evans and his group.
Evans was the former lead singer of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Impressions, and was specially selected by original Temptations lead singers Eddie Kendricks, David Ruffin, and Dennis Edwards to join the group. Following the passing of these original members, Evans now leads this tribute performance.
The “Summer run” kicks off May 21, and will again feature Pelton as Presley, as well as a tribute to “The Blues Brothers.” Other tribute acts featured this summer are Doug Brewin and Larry Turner as Brooks and Dunn, Tina Dawn as Taylor Swift through July 31, and a tribute to the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson. A special tribute to Aretha Franklin will join the lineup Aug. 1 through Sept. 8.
The “Summer run” goes through Sept. 8.
The “Fall run,” which again features Pelton as Presley, as well as a tribute to “The Blues Brothers,” will also see Paul Eve return as “The Man in Black” Johnny Cash, Sharon Owens as Barbara Streisand, and the Branson return of Daryl Wagner, who performs as Liberace.
The “Fall run” will wrap Oct. 31.
The “Christmas run,” again featuring tributes to Elvis Presley and the Blues Brothers, will see the return of a tribute to Aretha Franklin, as well as Robbie Howard returning as Frank Sinatra, and Todd Bradshaw as Kenny Chesney. As always, “Legends in Concert” will also feature a “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Show” Dec. 31, before wrapping next season Jan. 2, 2021.
2020 will also see “Six,” often called an “orchestra of human voices,” join the Bandstand lineup. The brothers of “Six,” Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen and Curtis Knudsen, have been performing a cappela tunes for more than 40 years, and perform pretty much every kind of music one could think of, along with all kinds of interesting special effect sounds using only their voices.
“Six” will open Feb. 12, 2020, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. The venue will also host “A Brett Family Christmas” beginning in November.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater will again host the 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival, which will feature five days of Elvis fun, April 1-5.
Things get rolling April 1 at 2 p.m. with a screening of “Viva Las Vegas,” immediately followed by a special performance by Ronnie McDowell, who will perform a 30 minute concert featuring all Elvis tunes.
That evening, McDowell will perform his “By Request” show. McDowell has provided the singing voice for productions including the John Carpenter/Kurt Russell TV movie “Elvis,” “Elvis and Me,” “Elvis Meets Nixon” and the TV show “Elvis.” In addition to his notoriety in the Elvis Presley field, McDowell also has many of his own hits. His most popular tunes include “The King is Gone,” “I Love You, I Love You, I Love You,” “Older Women,” “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation,” “Watching Girls Go By,” “All Tied Up” and “In A New York Minute.”
April 2, will see former DJ, game show host and Elvis Presley friend and aficionado Wink Martindale, along with his wife Sandy, for Wink Martindale and his wife Sandy for “Memories of Elvis.”
“Wink is a fascinating person and you will be entertained and moved by this special performance,” Up Close Concerts owner and promoter Bob Cannella said.
April 3, will see an “Ultimate Elvis Meet and Greet,” followed by the “Legends in Concert” show, then “The Dean Z Show” at 10:45 p.m. The Branson leg of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” set for April 4. The winner of the contest, one of the few tribute artist contests sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc., will receive a prize package and travel to Memphis, Tennessee, in August for Elvis Week, where they will compete against other regional winners for the title of Ultimate Elvis Champion.
The 2020 festival will wrap April 5 at 11 a.m. with “Ryan Pelton Presents – You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a tribute to the gospel music that inspired a king.
In addition to all that, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater will also host a handful of Up Close Concerts, beginning March 8 at 3 p.m. with Amy Grant, followed by Pat Boone and special guest Billy Dean May 10, and Janie Fricke and Moore & Moore June 21. Both Ronnie McDowell shows, as well as Wink and Sandy Martindale, and the “Viva Las Vegas” screenings are also Up Close Concert events.
Call 417-339-3003, or visit legendsinconcert.com, the brettsshow.com, thesixshow.com, upcloseconcerts.com, or bransonelvisfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.