Southern Gospel Picnic kicks off Thursday

Silver Dollar City is continuing its “Year of Shows and Festivals” later this week when the Southern Gospel Picnic festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sept. 2.

This festival boasts some of the most popular names in southern gospel music performing at the park’s many venues, as well as the Echo Hollow Amphitheater, and also aboard the Showboat Branson Belle. See page 5 for a full schedule of events.

‘Amazing Pets’ goes prime time at Grand Country

With most of the shows at the Grand Country Music Hall are on vacation until late next week, that means the “Amazing Pets” show to take center stage in the evening. 

“Amazing Pets” show feature more than 30 trained animals performing many different feats, like walking on two paws, riding bicycles and scooters, tightrope walking and more.

Those “Amazing” animals are trained by Russian-born dog and cat trainer Valery Tsoraev, who has performed with the Cole Bros. Circus all over the world. 

He was also featured, along with one of his cats, in the 2003 Tim Burton film “Big Fish.”

The show also features the natural goofiness and good nature of comedian Shannon “Apple Jack” Thomason, who has tailor made his set for a younger audience. From calling on the youngsters to tell jokes of their own to start the show, to gathering them together on stage for a sing along, Thomason makes sure the children are a huge part of the show.

“Amazing Pets” will be featured at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 28. “New South Gospel” is back at 3 p.m. Aug. 29, followed by “Grand Jubilee” at 7:30 p.m. On Aug. 30, “Comedy Jamboree” returns at 3 p.m., as does “Branson Country USA” with the cast of “Oh Happy Day” at 10:30 p.m. 

“Down Home Country” returns Sept. 4.

Visit grandcountry.com for more.

Deck hosts debut concert’  

Singer-songwriter Michelle Deck is set to debut her EP “Unplayed: The Chronicles of Lady Lyric” at a release celebration and concert Friday at The Majestic Atrium in Branson. 

The seven-song, mostly original project, is the first in her ChamberSteamPop genre, described as “classically infused Pop music with a Steampunk twist.” The EP will officially be released Saturday on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Music Store, and other digital platforms.

Deck has been performing her “Dynamic Inspirational Entertainment” concerts in and around Branson since 2016.Visit MichelleDeckMusic.com or CDBaby.com, or at LadyLyricMusic.com.

 

Southern Gospel Picnic Schedule: Southern Gospel throughout the park

 

Aug. 22 -— The Allen Family, High Road, The Lesters, Liberty Quartet, The Hinson Family

Aug. 23 -— Endless Highway, The Hinson Family, The Kingsmen, Mark Bishop, Poet Voices.

Aug. 24 — The McKameys, The Nelons, Southern Raised, and The Hinson Family

Aug. 25 — Dr. Dennis Swanberg, Karen Peck & New River, Three Bridges, The Williamsons, 4 Calvary

Aug. 26 — Jordan Family Band, Lefevre Quartet, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, The Whisnants, 4 Calvary

Aug. 27 — Greater Vision, The Kramers, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Mylon Hayes Family, The Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey

Aug. 28 — Soul’d Out Quartet, Spoken 4 Quartet, Tribute Quartet, The Lore Family, the Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey

Aug. 29 — Dixie Melody Boys, The Guardians, The Old Paths, The Petersens, The Mark Mathes Family

Aug. 30 — 11th Hour, Dixie Echoes, Geraldine & Ricky, Joseph Habedank, and Blake & Jenna Bolerjack

Aug. 31 — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, The Hyssongs, Jay Parrack & Vocal Event, The Littles, New South

Sept. 1 — The Freemans, Goodman Revival, Hosea Bilyeu Family, Jeff Stice, The Farnum Family, Becky Lercher

Sept. 2 — The Craguns, The Diplomats Quartet, Down East Boys, The Farnum Family

 

Southern Gospel Nights in Echo Hollow

 Aug. 22 — The Martins

Aug. 23 -— Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Endless Highway

Aug. 24 — The Hoppers

Aug. 25 — Triumphant Quartet

Aug. 26 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing

Aug. 27 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing

Aug. 28 — The Collingsworth Family

Aug. 29 — Legacy Five

Aug. 30 — Gold City

Aug. 31 — Jeff & Sheri Easter

Sept. 1 — The Isaacs

Sept. 2 — The Booth Brothers

As always, the concerts in Echo Hollow Amphitheatre are weather permitting.

Silver Dollar City isn’t the only place to catch Southern Gospel, as the festival again takes over the stage aboard the Showboat Branson Belle for several special cruises departing at noon.

 

Southern Gospel aboard the Showboat Branson Belle

Aug. 25 — The Tallys

Aug. 26 — Lynda Randle

Aug. 27 — The Jim Brady Trio

Aug. 28 — Brian Free & Assurance

Aug. 29 — The Erwins

Aug. 30 — The Taylors

Aug. 31 — The Ball Brothers

Sept. 1 — The Perrys

Visit silverdollarcity.com

