Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
Southern Gospel Picnic kicks off Thursday
Silver Dollar City is continuing its “Year of Shows and Festivals” later this week when the Southern Gospel Picnic festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sept. 2.
This festival boasts some of the most popular names in southern gospel music performing at the park’s many venues, as well as the Echo Hollow Amphitheater, and also aboard the Showboat Branson Belle. See page 5 for a full schedule of events.
‘Amazing Pets’ goes prime time at Grand Country
With most of the shows at the Grand Country Music Hall are on vacation until late next week, that means the “Amazing Pets” show to take center stage in the evening.
“Amazing Pets” show feature more than 30 trained animals performing many different feats, like walking on two paws, riding bicycles and scooters, tightrope walking and more.
Those “Amazing” animals are trained by Russian-born dog and cat trainer Valery Tsoraev, who has performed with the Cole Bros. Circus all over the world.
He was also featured, along with one of his cats, in the 2003 Tim Burton film “Big Fish.”
The show also features the natural goofiness and good nature of comedian Shannon “Apple Jack” Thomason, who has tailor made his set for a younger audience. From calling on the youngsters to tell jokes of their own to start the show, to gathering them together on stage for a sing along, Thomason makes sure the children are a huge part of the show.
“Amazing Pets” will be featured at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 28. “New South Gospel” is back at 3 p.m. Aug. 29, followed by “Grand Jubilee” at 7:30 p.m. On Aug. 30, “Comedy Jamboree” returns at 3 p.m., as does “Branson Country USA” with the cast of “Oh Happy Day” at 10:30 p.m.
“Down Home Country” returns Sept. 4.
Visit grandcountry.com for more.
Deck hosts debut concert’
Singer-songwriter Michelle Deck is set to debut her EP “Unplayed: The Chronicles of Lady Lyric” at a release celebration and concert Friday at The Majestic Atrium in Branson.
The seven-song, mostly original project, is the first in her ChamberSteamPop genre, described as “classically infused Pop music with a Steampunk twist.” The EP will officially be released Saturday on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Music Store, and other digital platforms.
Deck has been performing her “Dynamic Inspirational Entertainment” concerts in and around Branson since 2016.Visit MichelleDeckMusic.com or CDBaby.com, or at LadyLyricMusic.com.
Southern Gospel Picnic Schedule: Southern Gospel throughout the park
Aug. 22 -— The Allen Family, High Road, The Lesters, Liberty Quartet, The Hinson Family
Aug. 23 -— Endless Highway, The Hinson Family, The Kingsmen, Mark Bishop, Poet Voices.
Aug. 24 — The McKameys, The Nelons, Southern Raised, and The Hinson Family
Aug. 25 — Dr. Dennis Swanberg, Karen Peck & New River, Three Bridges, The Williamsons, 4 Calvary
Aug. 26 — Jordan Family Band, Lefevre Quartet, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, The Whisnants, 4 Calvary
Aug. 27 — Greater Vision, The Kramers, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Mylon Hayes Family, The Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey
Aug. 28 — Soul’d Out Quartet, Spoken 4 Quartet, Tribute Quartet, The Lore Family, the Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey
Aug. 29 — Dixie Melody Boys, The Guardians, The Old Paths, The Petersens, The Mark Mathes Family
Aug. 30 — 11th Hour, Dixie Echoes, Geraldine & Ricky, Joseph Habedank, and Blake & Jenna Bolerjack
Aug. 31 — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, The Hyssongs, Jay Parrack & Vocal Event, The Littles, New South
Sept. 1 — The Freemans, Goodman Revival, Hosea Bilyeu Family, Jeff Stice, The Farnum Family, Becky Lercher
Sept. 2 — The Craguns, The Diplomats Quartet, Down East Boys, The Farnum Family
Southern Gospel Nights in Echo Hollow
Aug. 22 — The Martins
Aug. 23 -— Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Endless Highway
Aug. 24 — The Hoppers
Aug. 25 — Triumphant Quartet
Aug. 26 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing
Aug. 27 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing
Aug. 28 — The Collingsworth Family
Aug. 29 — Legacy Five
Aug. 30 — Gold City
Aug. 31 — Jeff & Sheri Easter
Sept. 1 — The Isaacs
Sept. 2 — The Booth Brothers
As always, the concerts in Echo Hollow Amphitheatre are weather permitting.
Silver Dollar City isn’t the only place to catch Southern Gospel, as the festival again takes over the stage aboard the Showboat Branson Belle for several special cruises departing at noon.
Southern Gospel aboard the Showboat Branson Belle
Aug. 25 — The Tallys
Aug. 26 — Lynda Randle
Aug. 27 — The Jim Brady Trio
Aug. 28 — Brian Free & Assurance
Aug. 29 — The Erwins
Aug. 30 — The Taylors
Aug. 31 — The Ball Brothers
Sept. 1 — The Perrys
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.