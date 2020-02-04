G
reetings my Loyal
Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Now, let’s get to it.
Riders of the Circle B
return in 2020
Late last week I got the word one of my favorite Branson groups are set to return after a seven year hiatus as the Riders of the Circle B will headline the “Shepherd of the Hills Chuckwagon Show.”
In 2003, the Horn family brought the “Circle B Chuckwagon Supper & Cowboy Music Show” to town after 10 years of running the Circle B Chuckwagon in Rapid City, S.D. The show, which featured a chuckwagon dinner and a show full of classic cowboy and country tunes, ran for nine seasons, closing in 2012.
The new lineup of the Riders of the Circle B will again feature the awesome Christiana Horn, her brother, Michael Horn, their father, Kemp Horn, and local favorite Sam Clanton.
According to a post on the Riders of the Circle B Facebook page, folks should expect the 2020 edition of the show to feature “fun tunes, impressive picking, funny tall tales and poems honoring the heroic American cowboy.”
When the show opens later this season, the dinner bell will ring at 4 p.m. sharp, and be followed by the cowboy entertainment from 5-6:15 p.m.
As incredibly sad as I was when the Riders of the Circle B closed the show in 2012, I’m that happy for their return. I believe they’re a perfect fit for all the awesomeness already home to the Shepherd of the Hills Homestead & Adventure Park. The show will feature “local preview” dates in April before opening for a full run in September.
