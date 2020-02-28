Even though the second annual Branson Con is less than a week away, organizers are still announcing special guests, and their latest is a “Big” one in the form of retired professional boxer, kickboxer, mixed martial artist and professional wrestler Eric “Butterbean” Esch, who will join the lineup of guests next Friday through Sunday at the Welk Resort Theatre.
Esch began his fighting career on the Toughman Contest scene in the early 1990s eventually becoming a five-time World Toughman Heavyweight Champion, snagging a record of 56–5 with 36 knockouts. He made his professional boxing debut in 1994, and quickly grew in popularity thanks to a cult following. He was often referred to as “King of the 4 Rounders.”
With mixed martial arts beginning to become more prominent in the late 1990s, Esch ventured into the sports of kickboxing, then professional wrestling winning numerous titles and championships.
As far as his beloved nickname “Butterbean,” he gained the moniker when he was forced to go on a diet consisting mostly of chicken and butterbeans in order to meet the Toughman 400 pound weight limit.
Out of the ring, “Butterbean” is also a reserve deputy sheriff in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, and even starred in a reality television documentary, “Big Law: Deputy Butterbean” in 2011.
His big screen credits include a movie-stealing segment in the 2002 flick “Jackass: The Movie,” which saw Esch fight star Johnny Knoxville. The pre-arranged tussle, set inside a department store, left Knoxville needing several stitches in his head after the fight.
“Butterbean” has also appeared as a animated character on Adult Swim’s “Squidbillies,” as a member of Team Beefcake on CMT’s “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling” television show and appeared in the film “Chairman of the Board” as a museum security guard.
Esch will be hanging out all three days of Branson Con 2020, and fans are encouraged to stop by his booth for photos and autograph signings.
In addition to Esch, this year’s event will be headlined by “The Mighty Hercules” himself, actor and author Kevin Sorbo. Other guests slated to appear include “four mighty powerful actors,” Tracy Lynn Cruz, Selwyn Ward, Melody Perkins and Blake Foster, who are all best known for their respective roles in the “Power Rangers” franchise.
Branson Con 2020 is also welcoming Illusionist Josh Farley, Borderlands Voice Actor David Eddings, Sailor Moon Voice Actress Jennifer Cihi, Five Nights at Freddy’s Voice Actor Andy Field, Forged in Form Master Cosplayer Bruce Holt, Professional Cosplayer Jen Greeley, Star Wars Animator Jim Mehsling and Social Media Personalities Tim Church and Josh Grisham with Nerd Informants.
Advance Branson Con 2020 tickets are on sale now at bransoncomiccon.com. Attendees have the choice of purchasing a weekend pass or an individual tickets to any one of the 10 shows taking place on stage in the Welk Resort Theatre.
Weekend Pass Holders will have access to the convention floor and all 10 of the pop-culture related shows and panels, with an option to upgrade to VIP Seating for any of the shows.
Individual show ticket holders will have access to the convention floor following their show. All shows include Meet and Greets, photo ops and autograph signing after the shows.
Visit bransoncomiccon.com.
