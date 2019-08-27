After a week-long hiatus, “Branson Country USA,” set for 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall, will feature the cast of “Oh Happy Day,” including Gary Koreiba, Kim Boyce Koreiba, Allen Asbury, and Debra Paxton, now at the Hughes Brothers Theatre.
This show features gospel and spiritual music, comedy and a message, as well as features a “supergroup” of entertainers. Koreiba sang with gospel performer Russ Taff, and was a former lead singer in Pierce Arrow, while Boyce, a former Miss Florida, tallied 11 No. 1 hits in Christian music. Asbury is a Contemporary Christian singer with Branson roots, having played the role of Simon Peter in “The Promise,” while Paxton is a renowned background vocalist, as well as the daughter of producer and entertainer Gary S. Paxton.
Showtimes are 10 a.m. at the Hughes Brothers Theatre.
“Branson Country USA” is a weekly radio and TV show, featuring Patrick and Haage as hosts, as well as the New South Quartet, David Ragan, Jon Drockelman, Mark McCauley, Luke Menard, female vocalists Jackie Brown and Melody Hart, and the Grand Band, known locally as the “Rhinestone Mafia,” which features steel guitarist Gene Mulvaney, keyboard player Michael W. Davis, bassist Larry Allred, drummer Rob Blackburn, guitarist Chad Cathell and fiddler Wayne Massengale.
Showtime is 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall.
Next week’s “Branson Country USA” guests will include the cast of “Down Home Country,” followed by Stacey Whitton-Summers, who portrays Marilyn Monroe at “legends in Concert” Sept. 13, Kathy Eckert from Gene Dove & Friends at Patrick’s Family Restaurant Sept. 20, singer Kelly Bryant from Mel’s Hard Luck Diner at the Grand Village Sept. 27, Nedgra Culp from “Aretha Queen of Soul” at the Tribute Theatre Oct. 4, and Country Music Recording Star Barbara Fairchild Oct. 11.
Visit grandcountry.com more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.