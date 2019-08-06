The free Summer Concert Series at Branson Landing rolls on Friday night as local favorites Prince Ivan are set to take the stage in front of the fountains at 7 p.m.
Prince Ivan, consisting of singer/songwriters Brydon Brett, Aaron Ellsworth and a full band, began several years back as a passion project.
“We want to create new music that is really cool, fresh and that anyone can relate to, especially the kids who listen to mainstream radio, but do it in a way that we’d never be embarrassed to show it to (our nephew) Ivan, who the group is named after.” Brett said.
Adding Prince in front of the name “just sounded cool,” Brett added.
The group has headlined many dates all over Ozark Mountain Country, as well as the region, and they recently released several tunes from their forthcoming full-length album, “The Preface.”
The Prince Ivan experience is set to include original tunes, as well as cover songs, dance tunes and more.
“We’ll be playing all our best music, and maybe include a surprise or two,” Brett teased.
In addition to the Prince Ivan performance, Branson Landing will also host a pre-concert Glitz & Glam Fashion Show from 6:45 to 7 p.m.
The Summer Concert Series at Branson Landing continues Aug. 17, The Dirty Saints Live Aug. 24, and Soul DeVille Aug. 31, which will be the final free Summer Concert of the season.
For schedule information about the band, visit princeivan.com.
For more shows and special events at Branson Landing, visit bransonlanding.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.