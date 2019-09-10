Awards season in Branson is heating up as the winners of the annual Branson Show Awards were announced at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres.
For nearly a decade the Branson Show Awards, created by Gary R. Wackerly, has honored “outstanding entertainers in Branson.” The nominees are carefully reviewed by a non-biased Award Committee who personally attend every show before announcing the nominations and selected winners.
The winners are:
Entertainers of the Year: The cast of “Clay Cooper’s Country Express.”
Male Entertainer of the Year: Michael Jason Frost
Female Entertainer of the Year: Janice Martin
Emcee of the Year: Mike Patrick from “Grand Jubilee”
Male Vocalist of the Year: Dan Keeton from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers Gospel Show”
Female Vocalist of the Year: Chelsie Odom from “Beach Boys California Dreamin,’” “Thank You For The Music: A Modern Tribute to Abba” and “Raiding the Country Vault.”
Vocal Group of the Year: The cast of “Six.”
Duet of the Year: George and Clarise Dyer
Band of the Year: Grand Country Music Hall’s Rhinestone Mafia
Illusionist of the Year: Rick Thomas from “Mansion of Dreams.”
Tribute Artist of the Year: Mike Walker from “Lasting Impressions”
Impressionist of the Year: Jeff Brandt from “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show.”
Comedian of the Year: James Sibley from “Pierce Arrow” and “Pierce Arrow Decades.”
Dance Troupe of the Year: The cast of “Broadway’s Greatest Hits.”
Variety Show of the Year: “The Hughes Music Show.”
Morning Show of the Year: “The Doug Gabriel Show.”
Family Show of the Year: “Samson”
Tribute Show of the Year: “Legends in Concert.”
Comedy Show of the Year: “The Sons of Britches”
Gospel Show of the Year: “Baldknobbers Gospel Show.”
Matinee Show of the Year: “#1 Hits of the 60s, & 50s, too.”
Instrumentalist of the Year: Forrest Herzog.
Lead Guitar Player of the Year: Grant Moody.
Bass/Upright Player of the Year: Kelly Black.
Drummer of the Year: Rob Blackburn.
Fiddler of the Year: Nathan Agdeppa.
Steel Guitar Player of the Year: Tim Prososki.
Keyboard Player of the Year: R.P. Harrell and David Brooks.
Patriotic Salute of the Year: “The Hughes Music Show.”
Christmas Show of the Year: “The Hughes Brothers’ Christmas Show.”
