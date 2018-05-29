This weekend’s edition of “Branson Country USA,” set for 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall, will feature Shawn Gerhard, who is currently performing at “Legends in Concert” as Garth Brooks.
While this is his first stop in Branson, Gerhard is no rookie to the stage, as he has performed on both coasts, and numerous spots between. He started performing in the 90s when country music was being redeveloped from newcomer Garth Brooks.
Inspired by Brooks, Gerhard landed opening spots for some of Country music’s largest stars, including Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, and more.
According to “Legends in Concert,” “Gerhard is one of our country’s premier Garth Brooks tribute artists.” When he isn’t taking the stage at “Legends,” he has his own touring show, “The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute,” where he gives a true glimpse of what a Garth Brook’s Concert is all about.
Showtimes for “Legends in Concert” are 3 and 8 p.m. daily except Wednesday. Visit legendsinconcert.com for more.
“Branson Country USA” is a weekly radio and TV show, featuring Patrick and Haage as hosts, as well as the New South Quartet, David Ragan, Jon Drockelman, Mark McCauley, Luke Menard, female vocalists Jackie Brown and Melody Hart, and the Grand Band, known locally as the “Rhinestone Mafia,” which features steel guitarist Gene Mulvaney, keyboard player Michael W. Davis, bassist Larry Allred, drummer Rob Blackburn, guitarist Chad Cathell and fiddler Wayne Massengale.
There is another group of folks who are also big fans of Grand Country, “The Wild Bunch” as Patrick calls them, who attend each week.
Patrick said that group is one of the reasons they have to keep the show fresh and new each week.
“They love it, and a big part of it is the fact we have about 12 minutes of commercial time that we just have to stand out there and wing it,” he said. “Sometimes we pick on each other and sometimes we just sing random songs, but I always feel bad for the people who are just watching on TV or listening on the radio because they are missing 12 of the best minutes of the show.
“If you’re just watching or listening at home, you miss the real show.”
Showtime is 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall.
Upcoming “Branson Country USA” guests will include Brandon Mabe from the “Branson Famous Baldknobbers” June 8, “Heartland Country” June 15, the “Sons Of Britches” June 22, and “Ozarks First” host Kelly Smith and country singer Dennis Stroughmatt June 28.
