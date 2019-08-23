Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
Nelons headline SDC this weekend
Silver Dollar City’s Southern Gospel Picnic is in full swing this weekend as multi-Dove Award winning and Grammy nominated recording artists the Nelons will be featured Saturday at the Park’s Red Gold Hall.
Showtimes are 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., as well as 12:30 p.m.
The Nelons, who were recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have been singing hit songs, bridging the traditional sounds of gospel music with contemporary influences, and inspiring listeners of all ages for decades. The group has enjoyed much success as a part of the prestigious “Gaither Homecoming Tour” and video series, and earned the 2017 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for their hit release, “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.”
“It will be a lot of fun,” said Kelly Nelon Clark. “Not only will we be singing the classics that have stood the test of time, we will also share many wonderful and interesting stories behind these timeless songs.”
There is also lots to see and do all over the park, as well as at Echo Hollow and aboard the Showboat Branson Belle during this event.
‘Homer Lee & Friends’ show set for Sunday at Americana
One of the area’s favorite personalities, and one of my favorite people, Terry “Homer Lee” Sanders is again hosting his annual “Homer Lee & Friends Show,” set to benefit Generation Next, Riley’s Food Bank and Branson Fire & Rescue, but this year, he’s celebrating 40 years in the Branson entertainment scene.
Sanders, a native of Mountain Grove, has been a staple in Branson for 40 years, working at places like Silver Dollar City and Shepherd of the Hills, as well as several other area shows.
Some of Sanders’ most popular characters include Ada Mae, Grandma Beulah, Barney Fife, “Joan of the Ozarks,” Fred and Ned Smoot, Terry the Tour Guide, and of course, Homer Lee.
This year’s lineup features Jamie Haage, the Silver Dollar City Homestead Pickers, Danny Joe Eakin, Greg Becker, Walter Morrison, Greg Bailey, The Braschlers with Johnny Walters, Clifton Braschler, Janice Braschler, Todd Braschler, Sherri Braschler Weiss and Paul Braschler, Brad Bacon, Chelsie Boyd Odom, J.C. Clinton, CJ Newsom, Miki Cunningham, Dylan Pratt, Prue Heart featuring Teresa Stone, Melanie Cook Bertoglio, Tonyia Landry, Willie McCray-Moore, Al Fred Lohman, JT Lynn, George Dyer, Josh Goff, Martha Betterfield, Mandi Denney, Forrest Herzog, David Brooks, and many more surprises.
Sanders is also asking everyone who attends to bring a nonperishable food item for Riley’s Food bank.
Call 417-544-8700 for tickets.
Branson Landing Concert Series continues
The Branson Landing Summer Concert Series rolls on Saturday night with the Dirty Saints taking the stage in front of the fountains at 7 p.m.
The Dirty Saints were voted best cover band by 417 Magazine in 2018. They play a vast selection of 80’s rock from Journey, Van Halen, Styx, Foreigner, Whitesnake and many other artists.
There is also a pre-concert Glitz & Glam Fashion Show 6:45 to 7 p.m.
The concert series wraps next week, Aug. 30, with a Branson Landing pre-concert Glitz & Glam Fashion Show from 6:45 to 7 p.m., followed by Soul DeVille at 7 p.m.
Soul DeVille will present a “shaken, not stirred” 70’s party set list, featuring everything from Steely Dan, Chic, Blondie, Alicia Bridges, Prince, Hall n Oats, The Commodores, Dr. Hook, Pablo Cruise, Redbone, Michael Jackson, Rare Earth, the Emotions, Bee Gees, SOS Band, Aretha Franklin and more.
Visit bransonlanding.com for more information.
‘Steel Magnolias’ next week at Owen Theatre
The folks at the Branson Regional Arts Council are deep in rehearsals in anticipation of next week’s presentation of “Steel Magnolias” at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. The production will take the stage for shows Aug. 29 through Sept. 1.
“Steel Magnolias” is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women set primarily in Truvy’s Beauty Salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where a tight-knit group of ladies come to have their hair done. Their conversations are both hilarious an heartbreaking as the realizations of the love, family, life and death hit home.
“I hope that as you experience this story on stage, you are reminded of the ‘Steel Magnolias’ in your life,” said director Lloyd Alexander-Holt. “Those strong, yet loving individuals who have helped you become who you are today.”
The cast will feature Amy Miller as “Truvy Jones,” Kristen Dasto as “Annelie Dupuy-Desoto,” Julie Musser as “Claire Belcher,” Kellsey Bradley as “Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie,” Mindy Law as “M’Lynn Eatenton, and Roz Slavik as the cantankerous “Ouiser Boudreaux.”
This story, in any form, is one of my favorites of all time, and I can’t wait to see this one.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Aug. 29, 30 and 31, as well as Sept. 1, and 2 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31.
Visit bransonarts.org.
Southern Gospel Picnic Schedule
Southern Gospel throughout the park
Aug. 24 — The McKameys, The Nelons, Southern Raised, and The Hinson Family
Aug. 25 — Dr. Dennis Swanberg, Karen Peck & New River, Three Bridges, The Williamsons, 4 Calvary
Aug. 26 — Jordan Family Band, Lefevre Quartet, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, The Whisnants, 4 Calvary
Aug. 27 — Greater Vision, The Kramers, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Mylon Hayes Family, The Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey
Aug. 28 — Soul’d Out Quartet, Spoken 4 Quartet, Tribute Quartet, The Lore Family, the Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey
Aug. 29 — Dixie Melody Boys, The Guardians, The Old Paths, The Petersens, The Mark Mathes Family
Aug. 30 — 11th Hour, Dixie Echoes, Geraldine & Ricky, Joseph Habedank, and Blake & Jenna Bolerjack
Aug. 31 — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, The Hyssongs, Jay Parrack & Vocal Event, The Littles, New South
Sept. 1 — The Freemans, Goodman Revival, Hosea Bilyeu Family, Jeff Stice, The Farnum Family, Becky Lercher
Sept. 2 — The Craguns, The Diplomats Quartet, Down East Boys, The Farnum Family
Southern Gospel Nights in Echo Hollow
Aug. 24 — The Hoppers
Aug. 25 — Triumphant Quartet
Aug. 26 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing
Aug. 27 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing
Aug. 28 — The Collingsworth Family
Aug. 29 — Legacy Five
Aug. 30 — Gold City
Aug. 31 — Jeff & Sheri Easter
Sept. 1 — The Isaacs
Sept. 2 — The Booth Brothers
As always, the concerts in Echo Hollow Amphitheatre are weather permitting.
Silver Dollar City isn’t the only place to catch Southern Gospel, as the festival again takes over the stage aboard the Showboat Branson Belle for several special cruises departing at noon.
Southern Gospel aboard the Showboat Branson Belle
Aug. 25 — The Tallys
Aug. 26 — Lynda Randle
Aug. 27 — The Jim Brady Trio
Aug. 28 — Brian Free & Assurance
Aug. 29 — The Erwins
Aug. 30 — The Taylors
Aug. 31 — The Ball Brothers
Sept. 1 — The Perrys
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.