Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
2020 Branson Con venue, dates announced
We got some pretty awesome news earlier this week as the folks from Branson Con, a comic book, science fiction, fantasy, live action role playing (LARP) and gaming convention they say is “run by fans, for fans,” will be held March 6-8, 2020, at the fabulous Welk resort.
“As Branson is known for its amazing shows and the Welk Resort is home to one of the largest theaters in town, it made perfect sense to make Branson Con 2020 a ‘theater centric’ focused comic convention,” a release stated. “What does that means for our guest line-up? Well you’ll just need to stay tuned to find out.”
The release also states all convention attendees staying at the Welk Resort hotel, which is a short walk from the convention floor, but they’ll also have full access to Welk’s indoor waterpark, full buffet breakfast and free parking. I don’t know about y’all, but the prospect of seeing Batman and the Joker eating breakfast at the Welk, or Aquaman and Thor frolicking at the Splashatorium sounds pretty fun to me.
Early Bird Branson Con 2020 passes and hotel reservations are scheduled to go on sale later this month, with an official announcement set to be released at facebook.com/BransonComicCon, as well as and instagram.com/bransoncomiccon, and bransoncomiccon.com.
Last year’s even surpassed most folks expectations, especially since it was the first one, and I’m sure year two will be bigger and better.
Keep reading the Branson Tri-Lakes News for more information and guest announcements as it becomes available.
Pritchett, Prather team for ‘American Made’ Sept. 11
On of my favorite Branson mainstays, recording artist Jason Pritchett, who is currently the owner of a Top 40 hit on the Music Row charts, is taking a break from his busy road schedule to perform a special show Wednesday night alongside comedian Chad Prather at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
The country and comedy show, called “American Made” after Pritchett’s new single, is a benefit show that will see all proceeds go to benefit the “American Valor Foundation,” which was founded by Wayne and Deby Kyle in honor of their son, “American Sniper” Chris Kyle.
“I’m just so thankful to have the opportunity to use my platform of country music to bring awareness to this amazing cause,” Pritchett said.
Before he was a fixture on the charts, Pritchett rode PRCA ranked bulls for several years until he discovered his passion was rooted in “real” country music. He soon made his way to Branson, where he performed up and down Branson’s famous “Strip” before eventually earning a slot on “America’s Got Talent,” where he finished in the Top 5 as part of season two.
Following his national TV success, Pritchett continued performing, and even performed in several Branson shows. He soon joined forces with entertainer Billy Dean, and the two began working on new music. Within a few short weeks of release, his first single, “Good Show,” climbed in the Top 20 of the Music Row Breakout Charts, hitting No. 16.
`He continued to relentlessly tour and record new music. His current “American Made” single is climbing the Music Row Country Breakout Charts, and as of last week, was at No. 36. He and the Steel Horses have been on the road opening for top country acts including Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Kelly Pickler.
Prather is known for his way with words. He is a comedian, armchair philosopher, musician, and observational humorist. Prather has drawn comparisons to Will Rogers, Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy, and I’m here to tell you Loyal Reader(s), he’s pretty funny.
His social media viral video views are counted in the hundreds of millions. He is known for his comedic family stories told from an adult perspective onstage. Prather has made numerous appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze, MSN and has been featured in magazines from Southern Living to Nash Country Weekly.
Visit bransonontheweb.com/shows/prop/american-valor-foundation-presents-american-made for tickets, or call 417-339-3003 for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.