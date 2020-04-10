G
reetings my Loyal
Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Now, let’s get to it.
‘How I Spent My Spring
Quarantine’ updates
As my Loyal Reader(s) are well aware, over the past few weeks I’ve written a few feature stories called “How I Spent My Spring Quarantine,” and the feedback on these stories has been fantastic.
I want to thank those who have written in and requested profiles on certain entertainers, and let y’all know I have a great lineup of stories to unveil over the next few weeks.
Also, to anyone who has any interesting leads or story ideas, be they entertainment-based or not, feel free to let any of us here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News know. This is an extremely profound time in world history, and everyday heroes are emerging from the most non-traditional places, and we want to help share those stories.
‘Jesus’ on TBN this weekend
Earlier this week, Branson Tri-Lakes News Editor Cliff Sain and I were discussing Easter Sunday, and some of the things we’d miss out on due to the pandemic. It was then we discovered a certain national network which usually airs
“The 10 Commandments” Easter Sunday, or in recent years, the night before, aired the classic Charlton Heston film last week.
No fanfare, no announcement, just “oh yeah, here’s ‘The 10 Commandments” on a day that’s not Easter. I was not very happy, to say the least.
Lucky for us, our awesome neighbors at the Sight & Sound Theatres here in Branson and in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, have us covered as their original stage show “Jesus” will be shown Saturday on TBN, Trinity Broadcasting Network, and also be available on the TBN app and website through Sunday.
This version of “Jesus” was originally set for a limited theatrical release this weekend, but with movie theaters closed, it was not to be. With a national release no longer in the cards, the folks at Sight & Sound continued to search for a way to give people the opportunity to witness this “awe-inspiring spectacle.”
They soon worked out a deal to show “Jesus” on TBN, as well as allowing people to watch it on demand anytime through the TBN app through April 12.
“With people not being able to gather together to celebrate Easter, our hope is that by making this show available, we might all feel a sense of community and connection as we watch the greatest rescue story of all time come to life in this unique way,” said Sight & Sound Chief Creative Officer Josh Enck.
More than one million people have experienced the live performance of “Jesus” at Sight & Sound’s theater in Pennsylvania, and this version was filmed in front of a live audience before the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down the world.
While this may be an original Sight & Sound production, but the plot comes right out of the Bible, specifically the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, which comprise the first four books of the New Testament. In fact, Sight & Sound is still family owned, and the 675 staff members write, produce, design and build the original shows, drawing nearly 1.5 million audience members from around the world each year. ”
This story includes many aspects of the life of Jesus Christ, including “some of the most awe-inspiring, miraculous events as Jesus sets sail with fishermen, challenges the Pharisees and heals the hurting.” Like all Sight & Sound productions, “Jesus” features their signature “massive sets, special effects and live animals.
This premiere television broadcast and digital event follows other Sight & Sound productions that made the journey from stage to screen, including “Noah” in 2019, “Moses” in 2018 and “Jonah” in 2017.
“Jesus” is slated to air on TBN Saturday at noon, but will be available anytime from April 10 through 12 at watch.tbn.org/sight-sound-theatres-presents-jesus.
