Last chance to catch special productions this weekend
In addition to the fantastic live shows, attractions and Veterans Homecoming Week events, there are also several local productions set to wrap this weekend.
Saturday night, the Branson High School Theatre group’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a Tony Award-winning play that features a unique take on how an orphan called “Boy” became Peter Pan, wraps its limited run.
“‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ is a prequel to ‘Peter Pan,’ which tells kind of how he got to Neverland, and how he got his name and things like that,” said Senior Alex Knudsen, who stars as Boy/Peter. “I was very fortunate to have seen a production of this before, so I already had an emotional attachment to it. This show is so inventive and creative, and it captured my attention from beginning to end.”
This theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels was conceived for the stage by directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker.
According to senior Mackenzie Godfrey, who plays Teacher and is an ensemble member, the show not only moves at a fast pace, but it evokes all the right emotions.
“It’s heartfelt and genuine, and very family-friendly,” she said. “It’s also simple, but complicated at the same time because a lot happens. And, you have to pay attention (laughs).”
Showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday at Branson High School. Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for everyone else.
Call 417-334-6511, ext. 5013, or email bhstheatre@branson.k12.mo.us to reserve tickets.
The folks at the Branson Regional Arts Council, BRAC, are wrapping their production of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” based on the Academy Award winning MGM musical film by the same name, at the Historic Owen Theatre with shows set for Saturday and Sunday.
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” centers around Adam and his six unruly brothers, who are cleaned and trained up by Milly, Adam’s spirited new wife, and six other savvy women.
Showtimes are 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as 7 p.m. Saturday.
Call the box office at 417-336-4255, or visit BransonArts.org/tix.
‘Four-Star Country Boy’ at C of O
There’s only a handful of chances remaining to catch College of the Ozarks’ presentation of “Four Star Country Boy,” an inspirational play depicting the life of one of one of the college’s alumni. Remaining shows are set for 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, then on Nov. 19 at the Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum.
This original play is based on the life of United States Marine Corps General Terrence R. Dake, an Ozarks boy with humble roots who served his country and rose to the upper echelons of military leadership.
The play was adapted by Mark Young, a professor of theatre and director, from the book, “The Four Generals of Hard Work U.,” written by President Jerry C. Davis. This play is produced and performed by students at College of the Ozarks.
“The play will impact the audiences through a variety of themes, including laugh-out-loud humor, our compelling need for a sincere faith, the significance of true patriotism, the romantic tenderness of love, the respect that accompanies honor and duty, as well as the strength tied to close family relationships,” Young said. ““God guided Dake throughout his many life achievements — from flying helicopters during the Vietnam War, to piloting Marine One for President Ronald Reagan, to serving as the operations officer of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing during Desert Storm.”
All performances are free, and tickets are not required. Seating is first-come, first served. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.
Call 417-239-1900.
‘Down Home Christmas’ with the Oak Ridge Boys opens Wednesday
The Oak Ridge Boys, Country Music and Gospel Hall of Famers, will begin their 29th year performing Christmas shows Wednesday night at the Mansion Theatre.
This new production, called “Down Home Christmas,” will feature their greatest hits, as well as new and old Christmas favorites, some from their latest album, also called “Down Home Christmas,” which was released last year.
Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban took control of the famous group in the late 1960s, and snagged their first hit with the release of the 1977 album “Y’all Come Back Saloon.” In 1981, the group hit it big with “Elvira.”
They followed that with another crossover hit, “Bobbie Sue,” and the album went Gold. The current lineup has released more than 40 albums, scored 17 No. 1 hits, and sold more than 41 million albums. Other popular hits include “Trying To Love Two Women,” “Beautiful You,” “Fancy Free,” “I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes,” “Make My Life With You,” and “Touch A Hand, Make A Friend.”
Be sure and grab a copy of next week’s Branson Live for a full interview with Richard Sterban, the Oak Ridge Boys’ iconic bass singer.
The “Down Home Christmas Show” runs Wednesday and Thursday, as well as Nov. 20-21.
Visit themansiontheatre.com.
