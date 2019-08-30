With a current Top 40 hit and countless dates spent performing across the country, recording artist Jason Pritchett is in the middle of one of the most important stretches of his career, and on Sept. 11, southwest Missouri will get the chance to see him up close and personal alongside comedian Chad Prather at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Prather, Pritchett and his band, the Steel Horses, will perform in a special benefit show called “American Made,” named after Pritchett’s current Top 40 Music Row single.
All proceeds from this country and comedy show go to benefit the “American Valor Foundation,” which was founded by Wayne and Deby Kyle in honor of their son, “American Sniper” Chris Kyle.
“I’m just so thankful to have the opportunity to use my platform of country music to bring awareness to this amazing cause,” Pritchett said.
Before he was a fixture on the charts, Pritchett, a native of Independence, rode PRCA ranked bulls for several years until he discovered his passion was rooted in “real” country music. He soon made his way to Branson, where he performed up and down 76 Country Boulevard. Eventually, Pritchett earned an appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” where he finished in the Top 5 as part of season two.
Following his national TV success, Pritchett continued performing, and even performed in several Branson shows. He soon joined forces with entertainer Billy Dean, and the two began working on new music. Within a few short weeks of release, his first single, “Good Show,” climbed in the Top 20 of the Music Row Breakout Charts, hitting No. 16.
Soon after, he toured in support of his “Buck, Twist, and Jerk” effort by opening for Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, and Thomas Rhett, to name a few.
He continued to relentlessly tour and record new music. His current “American Made” single is climbing the Music Row Country Breakout Charts, and as of last week, was at No. 36.
He and the Steel Horses have been on the road opening for top country acts including Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Kelly Pickler.
Prather is known for his way with words. He is a comedian, armchair philosopher, musician, and observational humorist. Prather has drawn comparisons to Will Rogers, Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy, and I’m here to tell you Loyal Reader(s), he’s pretty funny.
His social media viral video views are counted in the hundreds of millions. He is known for his comedic family stories told from an adult perspective onstage. Prather has made numerous appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze, MSN and has been featured in magazines from Southern Living to Nash Country Weekly.
He is the host of Ride TV’s “It’s My Backyard” and “Chad Prather’s Comedy Shootout.” His wildly successful 2016 “Kings of Cowtown Comedy Tour” was a hit, and his current “Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour” is selling out theaters all over America.
Pritchett said this year has been one of the most “amazing” of his life and career, and with the “American Made” show set for Sept. 11, he said there is one more thing that would help put the cherry on top of this year, and that’s a trip to perform on the Grand Ole Opry.
“I’ve played the Opry once, with Billy Dean,” he said. “But I would love the opportunity to grace that stage representing myself.”
Visit bransonontheweb.com/shows/prop/american-valor-foundation-presents-american-made for tickets, or call 417-339-3003 for tickets.
