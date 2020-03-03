Organizers of Branson High School’s Project Graduation fundraiser “Dancing with the Stars of Branson” raised roughly $13,000 last week at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
“So many people contributed countless hours of effort and energy to this special event,” said Event Coordinator Sonya Godfrey. “The Project Grad committee is forever grateful. The event was very entertaining, thanks in large part to the well-rounded talents of Clay Cooper, our fabulous judges; Janet Lennon, Peggy Lee-Brennan and Jeremy Rabe, and of course the wonderful dancers.”
Jim Barber and Jacqui Bell were winners of the Judges’ Choice award, and Brandei Clifton and Jay McManus won the Viewers Choice award for bringing in the most donations.
DVDs of the live show are available- Contact Ms. Darci at the Branson High School at 334-6511 ext 5013 for more information.
