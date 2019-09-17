The Branson Famous Theatre is set to play host to the 6th annual Branson Terry Music Awards kicks off Sunday afternoon.
Several of the 2019 Branson Terry Music Award Nominees are as follows. For a full list, visit bransontrilakesnews.com.
SHOW OF THE YEAR: “Parrotville - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” at the Jim Stafford Theatre, “Grand Jubilee” at the Grand Country Music Hall, “Six” at the Hughes Brothers Theatre, “#1 Hits of the 60s” at the Clay Cooper Theatre, “New Jersey Nights” at the King’s Castle Theatre, and “The Duttons” at the Dutton Family Theatre.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: The Haygood family from “The Haygoods,” Amber Campbell from “#1 Hits of the 60s,” Reza from “Reza: Edge of Illusion,” Billy Yates from “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round,” Rick Thomas from “Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams,” and the Hughes Brothers from “The Hughes Music Show.”
COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR: Shannon Thomason from “Comedy Jamboree,” Jamie Haage from “Grand Jubilee,” Jordan Gabriel from “The Doug Gabriel Show,” Jerl “Hargus Marcel” Adams & Tim “Droopy Drawers Jr.” Mabe from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” Matthew Levingston & Gareth Sever from “Buckets & Boards,” and Terry Wayne Sanders from “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy.”
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Deanna Edwards from “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel,” Tamra Tinoco from “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show” and “Magnificent Seven,” Megan Mabe from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” Melody Hart from “Down Home Country,” Tiffany Sassanella from “Comedy Jamboree, and Maggie Moore-Cyr from “Dublin’s Irish Tenors and Celtic Ladies.”
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Mike Walker from “Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions,” George Dyer from “Broadway to Buble,” Allen Asbury from “Oh Happy Day,” Jamie Haage from “Down Home Country,” Jay McManus from “Dublin’s Irish Tenors and Celtic Ladies,” Rob Quibell from “New Jersey Nights.”
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: The cast of “Dublin’s Irish Tenors and Celtic Ladies,” New South from “Grand Jubilee,” Pierce Arrow from “Pierce Arrow Decades,” the cast of “Six,” 3rd Power from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” and the cast of “Statler Brothers Revisited.”
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Adrienne Fine and Cole Lee from “Fleetwood Mac Dreams,” Luke Menard and Jackie Brown from “Grand Jubilee,” Denny and Sheila Renee Yeary from “Dolly & Friends,” Tonya & Tammy Bilyeu from “Ozarks Country” and “Ozarks Gospel,” Shane Vorhaben and Heather Gentry from “50 Years of Kenny Rogers,” and Matt Muhoberac and Amber Campbell from “#1 Hits of the 60s.”
GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Faith’s Journey from “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel,” the Blackwood family and cast of “The Blackwoods,” the cast of “New Jersey Nights,” “Jerry Presley Gospel,” and the “Baldknobbers Gospel Show.”
BAND OF THE YEAR: The Legends Band from “Legends in Concert,” the Rhinestone Mafia from the Grand Country Music Hall shows, the “Parrotville - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” band, the “Jim Stafford Show” band, the “#1 Hits of the 60s” band, and the Re-Cliners from “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” and the God and Country Band from Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatres.
THE LITTLE BIG SHOW: “Sons of Britches” at the Little Opry Theatre, “Aretha The Queen of Soul” at the Tribute Theatre, “The Johnson Strings” at the Majestic Theatre, “A Tribute to George Strait Dinner Show” at the Uptown Cafe, “Motown Downtown” at the Hot Hits Theatre, and the “Journey Tribute” from the Tribute Theatre.
TRIBUTE SHOW OF THE YEAR: “Beach Boy’ California Dreamin’” at the Hamner Variety Theatre, “Conway Remembered” at the Hamner Variety Theatre, “Liverpool Legends” at the Caravelle Theatre, “Statler Brothers Revisited” at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatres, “Elvis Live” at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre, and “Take It To the Limit Eagles Tribute” at the Tribute Theatre.
PRODUCTION SHOW OF THE YEAR: “The Hughes Music Show” at the Hughes Brothers Theatre, “Clay Cooper’s Country Express” at the Clay Cooper Theatre, “Samson” at the Sight & Sound Theatre, “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show” at the Hamner Variety Theatre, “#1 Hits of the 60s” at the Clay Cooper Theatre, and the “Echo Hollow Show” at Silver Dollar City’s Echo Hollow Amphitheatre.
MORNING SHOW OF THE YEAR: “The Doug Gabriel Show” at the Pierce Arrow Theatre, “Golden Sounds of the Platters” at the Tribute Theatre, “The Blackwoods” at the Branson Famous Theatre, “A Tribute to John Denver” at the Little Opry Theatre, “Oh Happy Day” at the Hughes Brothers Theatre, “George Jones & Friends” at the Little Opry Theatre.
MATINEE SHOW OF THE YEAR:
“Comedy Jamboree” at the Grand Country Music Hall, “Hot Rods & High Heels” at the Clay Cooper Theatre, “Broadway to Buble” at the Americana Theatre, “Reza: Edge of Illusion” at the Branson Famous Theatre, “The Petersens” at the Little Opry Theatre, “Conway Remembered” at the Hamner Variety Theatre.
Tickets to the Branson Terry Music Awards are available at All Access Branson by calling 417-332-2121, Also, Farm & Ranch Television, farmnranch.tv, will be televising the Branson Terry Music Awards, as well as all the pre-award activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.