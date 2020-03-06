Organizers at the Mansion Theatre are gearing up for next week’s Praisefest, set to feature a cavalcade of entertainment, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, who will perform Saturday, March 14.
“This is an event that is put on by some dear friends and colleagues of mine, and it’s been a couple of years since we’ve been, so we’re looking forward to it,” Haase said. “People know with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, we always try to bring joy. We’re full of life, and we’re gong to sing some of the classics people love to hear. We’re going to do what Signature Sound does, and hopefully, bring something to the party.”
Haase has been singing since he was a young man, and before creating Signature Sound in 2003, Haase was also a member of Redeemed, as well as The Cathedrals. Signature Sound has traveled the world, gaining a reputation as one of the most popular gospel quartets in the business today.
Signature Sound features Haase, Devin McGlamery, Dustin Doyle and Paul Harkey.
According to Haase, it’s the harmonies that drew him, and keep him, in the gospel quartet scene.
“It’s the harmony, it really is,” Haase said. “What we do is marry that harmony with songs of eternity. In the scriptures, in Isaiah, he said God has put eternity in everybody’s heart. So, as you get older, you get more philosophical of course, and start thinking more about immortality, and the songs that we sing, even though there are some up-tempo, fun songs, because southern gospel quartet singing does have a little bit of Vaudeville to it, definitely some entertainment - but we talk about the eternal.
“People who come to ... this event, they are there to be entertained on one side of the coin, and on the other side, to be reminded as that old gospel song says, ‘This world is not my home, I’m just passing through.’” That gives us all hope that no matter what we’re going through right here, there’s a better day coming.”
Haase said being entertaining, as well as uplifting, plays a huge part in their performances.
“We take great pride in the packaging and presentation of our music, and the way it looks on stage, with the lights and media,” he said. “We’re hoping that catches their attention, so we can give them music with great lyrics and great harmonies, so that’s what we, and all the other artists, are going to be doing during Praisefest.
“We’re bringing our style of four-part harmony, and I try to be very cognizant of the songs people come to hear. I’ll sing “Oh What a Savior,” or “Heaven Is,” which are big songs right now, and we always work in a few new ones, and we have a few surprises for people, too.”
Praisefest is a three-day, four-session event, with evening sessions beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, and morning sessions at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. All morning sessions will conclude by 1 p.m.
March 12: 7 p.m. - Booth Brothers, Greater Vision, Legacy Five and Aaron Wilburn.
March 13: 10 a.m. - Dr. David Jeremiah, TaRanda, Legacy Five and Southern Raised.
7 p.m. - Mark Trammell Quartet, Collingsworth Family, Aaron Wilburn and Greater Vision.
March 14: 10 a.m. - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Jaime Jorge .
Visit themansiontheatre.com.
