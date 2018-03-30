Greetings my Loyal
Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
New and returning shows opening this week
Even though Easter weekend had a definite lull as far as shows opening for the season, that is most assuredly not the case for next week.
Things get rolling Monday with the opening of one of the area’s newest shows, “Heartland Country,” at the Jim Stafford Theatre.
According to the show’s producer and Jim Stafford Theatre General Manager Chris Wainscott, the show will be filled with “nothing but the best classic country music.” The cast features longtime Branson favorites Splinter Middleton and Casey Ellison, newcomers Kailey Adams and Logan Allen, as well as a full band featuring Robbie Blackwood, Jonathan Black, Todd Brumley, Matt Hanshaw, and Michael T. Hermsmeyer.
I’ve gotten a little sneak preview of this show, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty awesome to me.
Showtimes for “Heartland Country” are 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Visit jimstaffordtickets.com.
Tuesday will see the ridiculously talented George Dyer debut his new show, “George Dyer Broadway to Buble,” at the Americana Theatre. His latest production is set to feature a wide array of music from several genres, including power ballads, Broadway hits, love songs, classic standards, golden oldies, gospel, and more.
Showtimes are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., depending on the day. Visit americanatheatre.com.
Tuesday night, the Americana will host “C.J. Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” which stars Newsom and the Re-Cliners Band, five-time comedian of the year Terry Wayne Sanders, new cast members Michael Frost and Kaylee Ruden, and a full band.
The show will feature the hits of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry and many more classic artists. In addition to all that music, Sanders and his menagerie of characters, including Homer Lee, Joan Of The Ozarks and Grandma Beulah, will all return.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Visit americanatheatre.com.
Wednesday morning the Hughes Brothers Theatre will welcome “Oh Happy Day” back to the stage. Highlighting some of the greatest, classic gospel songs of all time, this show features Gary Koreiba, Kim Boyce, Allen Asbury and Debra Paxton, as well as a live band of veteran and new players, and comedy antics by two new, young comedians.
Showtimes are 10 a.m. Visit hughes-brotherstheatre.com.
Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. will find “Hot Rods & High Heels” opening at the Clay Cooper Theatre. This show, which takes the audience on a journey through the hits and history of the 1950s, features a cast of singers, dancers and a live band performing some rockabilly tunes, several popular novelty songs, as well as some early R & B tunes that have since crossed over to today, and everything else the 1950s music scene was known for.
Showtimes for “Hot Rods & High Heels” is 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
Finally, Wednesday night will see the return of one of my favorite Branson performers, the Jim Stafford, returning to the theater which still carries his name. To celebrate his 28th anniversary entertaining folks in Branson, the comedian, musician, singer-songwriter, actor, producer and renaissance man is putting a “Greatest Hits” production together, which is set to highlight the “best of the best” of his nearly three decades in Ozark Mountain Country.
This one is going to be fantastic, I can feel it.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Visit jimstaffordtickets.com.
The back half of next week will see debuts for “Sinatra and Friends” at the King’s Castle Theatre, the “Magnificent 7 Variety Show” at the Hamner Variety Theatre, “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” at the Americana Theatre, and the HHS Tiger Theatre Company’s “Once Upon a Mattress,” which tells the timeless story of the “Princess and the Pea,” at Hollister High School April 6-8.
Keep reading the Branson Tri-LAkes News, as well as Branson Live, for more info on all things Branson entertainment.
Branson Music Fest set for April return at Welk
Earlier this week I got word one of my favorite annual events, “The Branson Music Fest,” presented by the Branson Travel Planning Association, is returning to the fabulous Welk Resort Theatre April 20 and 21.
The coolest thing about this two-day event is that we get the opportunity to see a massive variety of Branson entertainers performing in two different entertainment showcases, 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
This year’s “Showcase” entertainment is set to feature cast members from “Raiding the Country Vault,” “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” The Haygoods, “Six,” “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” and “Million Dollar Quartet,” as well as Derek Ventura from “Doo Wop & The Drifters, singer/songwriter Billy Yates, Nathan Carter, Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley, owner of 17 No. 1 hits, Johnny Lee, Country Music Hall of Famers the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.
New for 2018 is a free “Shake & Howdy” event, slated for 10 a.m. until noon both days. This event is an opportunity for festival attendees to enjoy a comfortable, indoor setting as legendary musical artists share their fascinating life stories, reminiscing about the songs, lyrics and music that brought them to where they are today.
Audience members will be encouraged to make comments and ask questions.
Not only is this event a perfect way to get a good “sampling” of a boatload of music shows, it’s pretty darned fun, too
Tickets are $38 per day and available by calling 417-337-7469.
Victor and Penny at the Rock House
Saturday night, the Rock House in Reeds Spring is hosting a special show featuring the duo known as Victor & Penny.
Victor & Penny, also known as entertainer Jeff Freling, who performed with the Blue Man Group and the band Chicago, and actress and composer Erin McGrane, who appeared in the George Clooney flick “Up in the Air,” and is a member of the cabaret troupe Alacartoona, deliver swing-infused folk-jazz in the band’s signature high-energy style with joy, humor, and soaring musical improvisation.
Formally trained at Berklee School of Music in Boston and the Conservatory of Music in Kansas City, Freling participated in the international program, The Acoustic Guitar Project in 2014 and is an accomplished composer, arranger, an outstanding instrumentalist.
McGrane is an ArtsKC Fund Inspiration Grant recipient and a Mid-America Arts Alliance Professional Development Grant recipient as well as a fellow of the ArtistINC program for which she currently serves as a peer facilitator and a workshop presenter.
Seats are first come, first served, and most shows fill up pretty quickly. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a pot-luck dinner, which is BYOB, for both shows. Music is set to begin at 8 p.m.
The Rock House is located at 41 High Street in downtown Reeds Spring. Parking is available across the street from the Rock House, or anywhere else in downtown Reeds Spring.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Visit rockhousecenterforthearts.org or call 417-272-8386.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.