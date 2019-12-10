Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Now, let’s get to it.
‘Cassandre the Voice of an Angel Christmas Spectacular’ hosts fundraiser
The cast of “Cassandré the Voice of an Angel Christmas Spectacular” at the Americana Theatre is making sure next Tuesday’s season finale is one of the books as they’re hosting a benefit show.
The show features the husband and wife team of Cassandré and Timothy Haygood, along with the “lush vocal harmonies” Stardust Band, billed as “Branson’s Largest Live Orchestra.” The show also features additional soloists and dancers, costume changes and more. The show features music from the 40’s through the 80’s, including country, pop, Broadway, gospel, as well as the best Christmas hits and standards.
Tickets are $10, plus tax, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Christian Action Ministries, Jesus Was Homeless, and the Options Pregnancy Clinic.
“These are local Branson charities that do a great job helping out those in need in our Community,” Cassandre’ said on a Facebook post. “Myself, Timothy, Jeremy Rabe and the entire Stardust Band hope to see you there. Come enjoy a great show for a great cause.”
Visit thevoiceofanangel.com, or call 417-544 8700 for tickets.
Last chance to catch many shows
The 2019 season is almost in the books, and in Ozark Mountain Country, which means time is running out for folks to catch many local shows.
Here’s a list of some shows set to close over the next week.
Wednesday:
The Americana Theatre will see one of Branson’s longest-tenured acts, the Sweethearts of Branson, Denny and Sheila Renee Yeary, and their daughter McKayla Ennis, headline the “Dolly and Friends A Tribute” for the final time this season at 5 p.m..
Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. sees the final regular season edition of “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy” at the Americana Theatre. Newsom and the rest of the cast will be a part of an “all-star” New Year’s Eve show Dec. 31.
Thursday:
George Dyer’s “From Broadway to Buble” show will wrap at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Americana Theatre. Dyer, a professional opera singer, along with his wife, Clarisse, and his children, feature a wide array of musical genres.
Thursday afternoon, the Grand Country Music Hall will see the “New South Gospel” show take the stage for their final afternoon show this year. This two-hour Southern gospel extravaganza highlights the early roots of southern gospel to the hand-clapping gospel hits of today.
Thursday at 6 p.m. finds the cast of the “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel Dinner Show” wrapping for the season at Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Cafe. The show features Faith’s Journey & Friends, Jonathan Edwards, his wife, Deana Edwards and Josh Adams, in an “uplifting concert” of gospel and country music.
Thursday night will see the Tribute Theatre’s “Southern Rock Tribute Show” wrap for the season.
Friday:
Grand Country Music Hall will host “Down Home Country” Friday morning at 10 a.m. The “Down Home Country“ show pays tribute to the biggest names in country music history, as well as those names who helped shape Branson.
At 10 a.m. Friday, the Tribute Theatre finds vocalist Eddie Stovall and the cast of “Golden Sounds” wrapping their 2019 season. The show features songs from the group The Platters and more.
Also set for the afternoon of Friday the 13th, Mike Walker will perform his last “Conway Remembered” show of the year at the Hamner Variety Theatre.
Friday at 8 p.m., the Tribute Theatre will host the final “Bad Moon Risin’ Tribute to Creedence” show. During this show, a band of performers highlight the story and music of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Also set for 8 p.m. Friday, the King’s Castle Theatre will host its final “Irish Tenors and Celtic Ladies” show of the year. The cast performs songs that have decidedly Irish ties.
Saturday
“The Brett Family Christmas Show” will wrap at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater at 10 a.m. Saturday.
This production is two hours of wall-to-wall classic, contemporary and original Christmas tunes, stories, and a whole lot more.
Also set for 10 a.m. is the final “A Janice Martin Cirque Show” of the year at the Americana Theatre. Martin is a Juilliard Music School and Indiana University graduate, and the World’s only aerial acrobatic violinist.
Also Saturday morning, longtime Branson singer, musician and entertainer George Geisser will close his “George Jones and Friends Remembered” at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex.
Saturday afternoon the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex’s Little Opry Theatre will see “The Sons of Britches” wrap their 2019 season. The “Sons of Britches” have been entertaining locals and tourists alike with their unique “all request” show format for several years.
Also taking a final bow Saturday afternoon is “New Jersey Nights” at the King’s Castle Theatre. “New Jersey Nights” is a “spectacular celebration” of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Saturday also finds local favorite Nedgra Culp and her “Aretha - Queen of Soul Tribute” closing the season with a 3 p.m. show at the Tribute Theatre. That evening sees the Tribute Theatre hosting the final “Take It To The Limit Eagles Tribute” show.
The Jim Stafford Theatre will also see the theater’s namesake wrap his 2019 season the evening of Dec. 14. Stafford has been a Branson mainstay for nearly 30 years, but saw much mainstream success before relocating to Ozark Mountain Country.
Finally, Saturday night will also see the Presley family wrapping the “Presley’s Christmas Jubilee” show at the Presley’s Theatre. “Branson’s First Show on the Strip” features classic country, comedy, gospel, and of course, some of the most timeless Christmas music of all time.
‘Annual Christmas Follies’ Saturday at Hamner Variety Theatre
Artists In Motion Dance Studio in Branson will present their “Annual Christmas Follies” Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Hamner Variety Theatre. In addition to the show, the event will also benefit Cristian Action Ministries, CAM, as it will double as a Christmas food drive.
The cost of admission is a canned good to be donated CAM. For folks who can’t attend the event, Dance Branson will also be accepting donation at the studio, located at 5571 Greta Rd., as well as at the Price Chopper Thursday and Friday. Visit aimbranson.com.
