The Branson Regional Arts Council recently announced the cast of its first 2020 musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” which follows a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home.
This will be the RSC version of “The Wizard of Oz,” which is a more technically complex production, recreates the dialogue and structure of the classic MGM film, which has been entertaining audiences for 80 years.
This production will include the songs “Over The Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road),” “The Jitterbug,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz,” “Poppies (Optimistic Voices)” and “If I Were King Of The Forest.”
The 32 roles in “The Wizard of Oz – The Musical” have been cast as follows.
Dorothy Gale … Taylor Haverstick
Hunk/Scarecrow … Michael Phillips
Hickory/Tin Man … Carlos Morales
Zeke/Cowardly Lion … Sean Neil Myers
Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West … Jennifer Kersey
Professor Marvel/The Wizard … Kerry Richardson
Glinda … Rachael Jones
Aunt Em … Mindy Law
Uncle Henry … Mike Cooper
Nikko … Evan Sanders
Front Lobby Character Actor … Dylan Pratt (as Winkie Guard)
Adult ensemble cast members include Carter Hendrickson, Megan Rodgers, Pace Gillman, Brenna Bergeron, Alex Harris, Tanner McGowan, Julie Brinkman, Sarah Sutherland, Joey Blackwood, Julie Musser, Paige Patric, Rachel Merrick and Jordan Kendrick. Featured ensemble roles will be announced in rehearsal.
The Munchkins will be played by Hallie Groff, Ashley Rodgers, Jake Musser, Sophie Douglas, Liam Sutherland, Lee Brown, Silvie Barbour, and Josslynn Silvy.
The production team includes Producers Kim Hale, Karie Dykeman and Lisa Murphy, Director Jacob Deck, and Music Director Caitlin Secrest.
Advance reserved seat tickets for “The Wizard of Oz The Musical” are on sale now at BransonArts.org/tix or by calling the Historic Owen Theatre at 417-336-4255.
The show runs Feb. 14-16, and Feb. 21 through March 1.
On Jan. 18 and 19, the Branson Regional Arts Council will hold auditions for their next production, “The Odd Couple by Neil Simon,” set to be directed by Jody Madaras.
This hit show tells the tale of Oscar Madison, a carefree, good-natured, divorced sportswriter who lives alone in a messy eight-room New York apartment, and his relationship with Felix Ungar, a fussy, neat-freak-type man who knows that he is difficult to live with but cannot—or will not—make any concessions or compromises.
Auditions will take place Jan. 18 from 6-8 p.m., and Jan. 19 from 6-7 p.m. Callbacks will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. at the Historic Owen Theatre.
Those auditioning are asked to familiarize themselves with “The Odd Couple” television series, movie, or stage play, and select a character that interests them.
Those auditioning should also be prepared to read from the script at the audition. Bring a hard copy of a picture/resume if available.
“The Odd Couple by Neil Simon” is set to take the stage for five shows March 19 through 22.
On Jan. 24 and 25, the Branson Regional Arts Council will hold auditions for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” based upon the book by Victor Hugo and featuring music from the Disney animated film. This large, ensemble cast, directed by Jordan Alexander-Holt, and has many wonderful opportunities to showcase a variety of types and talents.
Auditions will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25, with callbacks at 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Those unable to attend a live audition may submit a video until midnight Jan. 25. Video submissions can be e-mailed to info@bransonarts.com.
Actors are asked to prepare two songs in contrasting styles (up tempo and ballad), no longer than a minute in length each, showcasing range and interpretation. Please provide an accompaniment track. Also, be prepared to dance and bring appropriate dance attire.
Those auditioning may also be asked to read from the script.
Shows run April 16-26 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
