Benefit set for ‘Rattlesnake’ Eddie
Last month, local favorite “Rattlesnake” Eddie Wood, owner of Crooked Sky Trading Post, master leather craftsman and actor at the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama” was diagnosed with cancer, and on June 14, some of his friends are presenting a benefit at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres.
The June 14 event, set for 2 p.m., will feature the awesome talents of host Mike McAdoo, Barry Williams and the Traveliers, Darrell Croy, Sting Ray Anthony, LaVeeta Faye, Radney “Little E” Pennington and more musicians and entertainers, as well as special guests from the Shepherd of the Hills.
Tickets are $10 each, and all proceeds go to help “Rattlesnake” and his wife Debbie pay their mounting medical bills. Auction items will be available, and donations are also being accepted in the form of cash, check, money order, and PayPal.
According to a social media post, the event will also be streamed live for those who are unable to attend.
With COVID-19 restrictions in mind, only a select amount of tickets are available.
Call 417-334-6806 for tickets and additional information.
On with the shows
In addition to the 60th season opener Saturday night at the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama,” (see page 1A) and the “Anthems of Rock” show at the King’s Castle Theatre (see page 1B), a boatload of shows are gearing up to open this weekend and, there’s also plenty of local live entertainment.
Saturday night sees the “Hamners Unbelievable Variety Show,” a longtime personal favorite of yours truly, return to the Hamner Variety Theatre stage.
In addition to the fantastic illusions of Dave and Denise Hamner, this variety show also features the talents of female vocalist Tamra Tinoco, male vocalist and singing impressionist Jeff Brandt, aerialist Mariya Serykh, Cyr wheel master Anthony Soumiatin, “Downtown” Ken Brown and Johnny Lonestar.
Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
Also set for Saturday night is the opening of “Pierce Arrow Gold” at the Pierce Arrow Theatre.
Visit piercearrow.com.
In addition to all those shows, Choices Concert Hall is also continuing to feature live music. The “Living Legend” Larry Allred and his What Four? band will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by local entertainers Kari Garrison and Travis Scott performing with an all-star band beginning at 7:30 p.m.
There is a $10 charge for Garrison and Scott, and reservations are encouraged due to social distancing limits on capacity.
Call 417-320-6242.
Later this week, the Hamner Variety Theatre will see “Thank You For the Music: A Modern Tribute to Abba,” as well as the “Beach Boys California Dreamin’” shows both return Tuesday.
Next weekend will see “Amazing Pets” return to Grand Country, followed by “Ventriloquist Todd Oliver” back at the Shepherd of the Hills’ Playhouse Theatre May 31. “Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel” opening their first season at the Majestic Theatre June 1. “#1 Hits of the 60s” is back June 2 at the Clay Cooper Theatre, followed by “Parrotville” June 3 at the Jim Stafford Theatre. June 5 finds “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” “Reza Edge of Illusion” at the Branson Famous Theatre, as well as “Clay Cooper’s Country Express” at the Clay Cooper Theatre. “The Haygoods” return to the Clay Cooper Theatre June 6, and Jerry Presley will return with the “Aloha From Hawaii” edition of his “Elvis Live” show that evening at the God & Country Theatres.
Also set for June 6, the Rock House in Reeds Spring is sponsoring an event called “Jammin’ at the Canyon” at Old Wilderness Canyon near Reeds Spring.
“Grand Jubilee” returns to Grand Country June 10, followed by “New South Gospel” June 11, and “Branson Country USA” June 12.
June 15 sees the debut of the Ruby Room Theatre & Lounge at the Majestic, which will house “Dancing in the Streets – a Motown Revue” and “Doo Wop & the Drifters,”
“The Sons of Britches” are also back June 15 at the Little Opry Theatre, located inside Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex.
Grand Country will see “Ozarks Gospel” return June 21, then “Ozarks Country” back June 28. “Down Home Country” is slated to return Sept. 9.
“Legends in Concert” will open June 25 at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Other shows and events that have already been rescheduled include the 2020 Branson Music & Arts Festival June 20 and 21 at the Big Cedar Lodge amphitheater on Table Rock Lake, as well as the Branson Elvis Festival, set for July 10-12 at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
The “Inaugural Goldwing Express Bluegrass Music Festival” at Treasure Lake RV Park in Branson, originally set for April, will now take place Sept. 10-12.
Finally, the Branson Regional Arts Council’s production of “The Odd Couple” is set for Sept. 10 through 13.
Visit bransonarts.org for more.
Branson’s Imax open for Memorial Weekend
Friday afternoon, Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex, including the giant Imax screen, opened for business for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation earlier this year. According to a release, the complex will be open from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the holiday weekend.
Being there are no “Hollywood hit” films in release, the Elite Cinema III will not be open, however, the giant Imax screen will fill the void with original “Imax Adventures.” The lineup of films includes “Ozarks Legacy & Legend” at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, “Superpower Dogs” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and “National Parks” at 1 and 6 p.m. both days.
In addition to the films, McFarlain’s Family Restaurant will also be open, as will many of the shops located inside the building.
There is no word on when the complex, including the Elite Cinema III, will reopen with normal hours following this weekend.
Visit bransonimax.com for the most current information.
Silver Dollar City Campground opens
According to a release from the folks at Silver Dollar City, the Silver Dollar City Campground is now open. Remember Loyal Reader(s), this is merely the campgrounds, and there is no new information available on the reopening of the theme park, the Showboat Branson Belle or White Water.
Visit silverdollarcity.com/campground/faq for more on the new guidelines they are putting in place.
