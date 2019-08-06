This weekend’s edition of “Branson Country USA,” set for 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall, will feature former “Presley’s Country Jubilee” standouts the White River Wranglers, who perform in the Carriage Room at Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, as well as Lisa Childress & Adie Jarvis.
Originally from Okmulgee, Oklahoma and descendants of the Creek Indian Tribe, the White River Wranglers features three brothers performing their own music, just as they did when the family would gather at grandmother’s house for all-day singings.
The White River Wranglers, featuring the Baldridge brothers, take guests on a musical journey with early country, southern gospel, bluegrass and even a classic southern rock anthem everyone knows, and loves to sing along to.
Steven Baldridge, the middle brother, sings mostly baritone and plays the banjo while his older brother Paul Baldridge sings high tenor and plays guitar.
Shawn Baldridge, the youngest member of the group, plays upright bass and sings bass. The brothers have been recognized for their talents in the music business by winning numerous instrumental and quartet singing awards and trophies throughout their 25 year professional career.
Joining the White River Wranglers is the mother/daughter duo of Childress and Jarvis. Childress, a former member of the “Presley’s Country Jubilee” show, also spent time as a member of the “Ozark Country Jubilee.”
She also had a record deal in the late 80s and was even nominated as Newcomer of the Year by the Country Music Awards. Childress and Jarvis performed with the Melody Hart family earlier this year.
“Branson Country USA” is a weekly radio and TV show, featuring Patrick and Haage as hosts, as well as the New South Quartet, David Ragan, Jon Drockelman, Mark McCauley, Luke Menard, female vocalists Jackie Brown and Melody Hart, and the Grand Band, known locally as the “Rhinestone Mafia,” which features steel guitarist Gene Mulvaney, keyboard player Michael W. Davis, bassist Larry Allred, drummer Rob Blackburn, guitarist Chad Cathell and fiddler Wayne Massengale.
Next week’s “Branson Country USA” guests will see the cast of “Doo Wop and the Drifters,” followed by a “dark week” for “Branson Country USA.” The live shows return Aug. 30 with the cast of “Oh Happy Day,” followed by country music recording star Barbara Fairchild Sept. 6, Stacy Whitton-Summers as Marilyn Monroe from “Legends In Concert” Sept. 13, and Kathy Eckert, Gene Dove & Friends from Patrick’s Family Restaurant.
Showtime is 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Country Music Hall. Visit grandcountry.com.
