Representatives from Silver Dollar City recently announced when the 1880s theme park opens for its Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary season March 17 for Spring Ride Days, the park’s newest restaurant, The Rivertown Smokehouse will debut.
The Rivertown Smokehouse represents the largest investment in a restaurant in both Silver Dollar City’s and the company’s history, with over 10,000 square feet of area, patio and 450 seats.
The new restaurant is set to serve the park’s popular barbecue, plus new favorites, as well as providing 450 viewing seats along the banks of the Mystic River.
Across from the Smokehouse is the new Clara Belle’s Cinnamon Bread, a bakery dedicated to a variety of Silver Dollar City famous cinnamon breads, desserts and specialty coffee.
The Rivertown Smokehouse is part of the all-new Rivertown area of the park on the banks of Mystic River Falls, a new river raft water ride set to open in early summer 2020.
As far as Spring Ride Days goes, Silver Dollar City shines a light on the 40 themed rides & attractions, including two world record-breaking roller coasters. According to a release, the park features several rides considered to have a world footprint, including the Time Traveler.
This coaster vaults guests over a 10-story, 90-degree drop in a steampunk-inspired time machine at a top speed of 50.3 miles per hour while flipping through three separate upside-downs.
When the coaster debuted in 2018, Time Traveler earned the title of “Fastest, Steepest & Tallest Spinning Coaster in the World.”
Another of those rides is Outlaw Run, a record-breaking wood roller coaster, is inspired by the historical journeys of pioneers heading West from Missouri into unknown territory. The stagecoach-themed coaster cars mimic an out-of-control run from an outlaw.
Outlaw Run was also a Guinness World Record-holder for “Steepest Drop on a Wooden Coaster” in 2015.
Other favorite coasters include PowderKeg, Thunderation, WildFire and of course, Fire in the Hole.
Silver Dollar City is also home to many family-friendly rides, complete with specific areas designed and constructed for smaller children.
The 10 family adventures in Fireman’s Landing are centered on a spirit of volunteerism, providing kids their own chance to “volunteer” with rides themed to a variety of “training” activities.
In the park’s Grand Exposition area, the park’s 1880s World’s Fair-themed area, there are 10 more “young-family” rides.
“Marvels of technology” are on display, including a junior-sized roller coaster, spinning swings, swinging wooden ships and more.
Silver Dollar City will be open for Spring Ride Days from March 17 through 29 (closed March 23).
The park’s annual Young Christians’ Weekend is set for April 3-5. The Festival of Wonder is set for April 8-26, followed by Bluegrass & BBQ May 5-25, the Star-Spangled Summer June 13 through July 26.
A full schedule may be found at silverdollarcity.com.
