Despite announcing 2020 would be his last season booking shows in Branson (see page 1 for a full story), Up Close Concerts Owner and Promoter Bob Cannella also announced Michael W. Smith is set to perform Saturday May 9, 2020, at the Welk Resort Theatre.
By the time Michael W. Smith was 10, he already knew he loved baseball, music and the Lord. By the time he left home for college, Smith was experiencing the ups and downs of life, even developing substance abuse issues. Smith eventually suffered a breakdown that led to his re-commitment to Christianity.
With his newfound re-commitment, Smith found himself working as a keyboardist for the Christian band Higher Ground. He was soon able to put his substance abuse issues behind him and got a job writing for artists such as Sandi Patty, Kathy Troccoli, Bill Gaither and Amy Grant.
The following year, Smith began touring as a keyboardist for Grant and would eventually become her opening act. In 1983, he recorded his first Grammy-nominated solo album, “The Michael W. Smith Project,” which contained the first recording of his hit “Friends.”
He continued to record and tour through the 1980s, and in 1990, released Go West Young Man, his first mainstream effort. That album featured the No. 6 billboard Hot 100 hit “Place in This World.”
In 1992, he hit No. 1 on the adult contemporary chart with “I Will Be Here for You.” He continued to write and record music over the next 25 years, racking up awards and accolades along the way. Smith won the Male Vocalist of the Year award at the GMA Music Awards in 2003, and his 2004 album Healing Rain debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 200 Chart.
The title track rose to No. 1 on the Radio & Records Charts. He is also a multi-Platinum artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor. He’s also snagged three Grammy Awards, 45 Dove Awards, an American Music Award and has sold more than 15 million albums.
Remaining Up Close Concerts at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater include Gary Lewis and the Playboys and the original lead singer of the Buckinghams Dennis Tufano and The Crystal’s lead singer Lala Brooks Oct. 12, as well as Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley Oct. 16, Mel “Sonny Boy” Tillis Jr. Oct. 23, Pat Boone Nov. 6, Lee Greenwood Nov. 10, T.G. Sheppard Nov. 13.
Crystal Gayle will present her Christmas show Nov. 20, 2019, followed by a Greenwood Christmas show Dec. 4.
Peter Noone with Herman’s Hermits, along with special guest Mitch Ryder perform Oct. 18 at the Welk Resort Theatre.
In addition to Smith, shows set for 2020 at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater include Amy Grant March 8, Ronnie McDowell April 1 and Wink Martindale April 2 as part of the Branson Elvis Festival, as well as the recently announced Michael W. Smith date May 9, Billy Dean on Mother’s Day, May 10, and Janie Fricke with special guests Moore & Moore on Father’s Day, June 21.
Phil Vassar and Billy Yates will perform at the Welk Resort Theatre March 28, 2020.
