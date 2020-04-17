The third annual Branson International Film Festival will continue as scheduled April 30 through May 3, but with one major twist. The festival will now be “as a virtual festival” through their website, according to a release.
“Last month, everything changed for us and we became part of the global pandemic,” the release stated. “Something as tiny has a virus like this, is a prime example of a ‘quantum leap,’ something small creating a big difference in a split second. Our team went to work and we’re happy to announce that we have a solution that we believe will honor (the) work and present it with excellence, allowing time and space for a larger viewing audience.”
The festival will kick off at 8 a.m. Central Standard Time Thursday, April 30, and wrap at 8 a.m. CST, May 3, in order to “allow time for films to circulate through all time zones.” Organizers are “also working with guest speakers in a way for guests to still have access to them.”
While organizers are excited the “show will go on,” due to the fact they will be posting films on their website, those films could be considered “public view,” which could cause future issues for those in other competitions and festivals.
“Please be aware that there are some festivals who could disqualify (filmmakers) from their festival because of this,” the release stated. “We are not making the viewing page available to the public. The only people who will have access to this page are: those of you who submitted work, ticket holders and anyone either group shares the information with. Therefore, it is up to (the filmmakers) to research rules and regulations for eligibility at the festivals they’re participating with to ensure our process will not disqualify them.”
Also worth noting is some films that are already in distribution will not be available for free viewing on the site. However, potential audience members will have an opportunity to purchase a ticket to view their work. Those details will be released soon.
Visit bransonfilmfestival.com for more information.
