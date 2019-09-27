Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Titanic goes pink for October
Branson’s Titanic Museum Attraction’s October tradition of featuring marching pink flamingos and giant, ship-mounted, 15 ft. pink ribbon will continue, and this year, a crop of “real pink pumpkins” will be added to the display.
These displays help in calling attention to the 2019 Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“This marks our fourth year of active participation in the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaigns,” said President, COO and Co-Owner of Titanic Branson, Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. “Since that time there has been progress in the good fight against this terrible disease, but a cure remains elusive.
“The National Breast Cancer Foundation reports that this year alone, a woman is diagnosed with the disease every 2 minutes. Now, that’s a scary thought. So, until this scourge of human health is wiped out, it’s important to remember that the best protection is early detection. That’s the message all of us involved in this campaign are promoting,.”
While the pink ribbon is self-explanatory, the flamingos, well, that requires a little more explaining.
According to a release, “in addition to being the colorful, feathered mascots of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Hot Pink Flamingos ... parading the grassy knoll in front of Titanic Branson will also serve as honor guards for 44 people who survived Titanic but were later claimed by cancer – six were victims of breast cancer.”
Each flamingo is tagged with the name of a Titanic cancer victim.
According to Kellog-Joslyn, the addition of the pink pumpkins will help shine even more light on an issue that is near and dear to so many folks in this area, as well as all over the world.
“So why pink pumpkins? I see them as down-to-earth symbols of hope that fit perfectly into our Pink Days’ salute to cancer awareness, education and research,” Kellog-Joslyn said. “These pumpkins are real … grown especially for us for display only at Titanic Museum. When you think how orange pumpkins have helped make Silver Dollar City Harvest Festival’s Pumpkin Nights a smashing success … extraordinarily rare pink ones just might help make this year’s Cancer Awareness a big winner, too.”
The Titanic Museum Attraction opens daily at 9 a.m. Reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are available online at titanicbranson.com or by phone at 800-381-7670.
“Four Star Country Boy” at C of O
This month, College of the Ozarks will present “Four Star Country Boy: From the Ozark Hills to High Command,” an inspirational play depicting the life of one of Hard Work U’s alumni success stories. The play is based on the life of United States Marine Corps General Terrence R. Dake, an Ozarks boy with humble roots who served his country and rose to the upper echelons of military leadership. The play is produced by, and stars, students at C of O.
Performances are free and open to the public for this fall tradition. Tickets are not required, and seating is first-come, first served.
Mark Young, professor of theatre and director of the production, derived the play from the book, “The Four Generals of Hard Work U.,” written by College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis.
Performances will take place in The Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum at 2 p.m. Oct. 1, 3, 8, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29, as well as 3 p.m. Oct. 12.
Visit cofo.edu.
