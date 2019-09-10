The folks in Kirbyville, located just outside Branson, are gearing up for the 6th Annual Stagecoach Days Festival, set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Kirbyville Middle School.
According to a release, there will be several fun activities, as well as free pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and cold water provided until supplies run out, beginning at 11 a.m.
Some seating will be provided, but folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
