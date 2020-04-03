At the end of March, President Donald Trump announced the federal guidance urging social distancing measures “will stay in place through April 30.”
While many folks have set tentative return dates for May, with things changing by the hour, those dates are not set in stone. What follows is a list of postponed events scheduled to take place at least a month after the April 30 deadline.
To let us know about other events mail jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com.
JULY 10-12
Branson Elvis Festival:
July 10 — “Legends in Concert” at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater 3 p.m.; Ultimate Elvis Meet & Greet 5 p.m.;
“Six” at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, 8 p.m.
“Elvis The Rocker - Starring Dean Z” at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, 10:30 p.m.
July 11 — “The Elvis Vendor Fair” at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, 9 a.m.
Pat Boone in Concert, His Greatest Hits & Memories of Elvis at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, 3 p.m.
“The Branson Leg of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” at the 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, 7 p.m.
July 12 -— “Ryan Pelton: You’ll Never Walk Alone” wraps the 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, 11 a.m.
Sept. 10-12
“Inaugural Goldwing Express Bluegrass Music Festival” at Treasure Lake RV Resort: Originally set for April, this inaugural three-day event set for Treasure Lake RV Park in Branson is now slated for Sept. 10-12.
According to organizers, $1 of every ticket sold will go to Elevate Branson to help those that are hurting , hungry and homeless in Taney County.
Single and three-day passes are available. Email activities@tlresort.com for tickets and more information.
SUNDAY, Sept. 13
“Braschler Family Gospel Reunion Show” at the Hamner Variety Theatre: According to a Facebook post, the event will feature “the harmonies and cherished gospel songs the Braschlers sang for 25 years in Branson.
Call 417-334-4363.
