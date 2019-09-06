The winners of the annual Branson Show Awards are set to be announced at a “Star Showcase,” hosted by Mike Patrick and Jim Kast, at the God and Country Theatres Saturday afternoon at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres.
For nearly a decade the Branson Show Awards, created by Gary R. Wackerly, has honored “outstanding entertainers in Branson.” The nominees are carefully reviewed by a non-biased Award Committee who personally attend every show before announcing the nominations and selected winners.
The committee accepts no direct advertising from any theaters or shows, and does not benefit financially from anyone in the entertainment industry.
The nominees are:
Entertainers of the Year: The Hughes family from “The Hughes Music Show,” the Haygood family from “The Haygoods,” the cast of “Grand Jubilee,” the cast of “Six,” “Clay Cooper’s Country Express” cast, and the Dutton family from “The Dutton’s Experience.”
Male Entertainer of the Year: Jamie Haage, Clay Cooper, Rick Thomas, Michael Jason Frost and Doug Gabriel.
Female Entertainer of the Year: Janice Martin, Tamra Tinoco, CJ Newsom, Chelsie Odom, Megan Mabe and Amber Campbell.
Emcee of the Year: Mike Patrick from “Grand Jubilee,” Justin “Stretch McCord” Sifford from “Comedy Jamboree,” Clay Cooper from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” and Brandon Mabe from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.”
Male Vocalist of the Year: Doug Gabriel from “The Doug Gabriel Show,” George Dyer from the “From Broadway to Buble” show, Jonathan Edwards from “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel,” Dan Keeton from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” and Michael Jason Frost from “Raiding the Country Vault,” “The Blackwoods,” “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” and “#1 Hits of the 60s, & 50s, too.”
Female Vocalist of the Year: Maggie Moore-Cyr from the shows at the King’s Castle Theatre, Tamra Tinoco from “Magnificent Seven” and “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show,” Jackie Brown from “Grand Jubilee,” “New South Gospel” and “Branson Country USA,” Kari Garrison from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” Chelsie Odom from “Beach Boys California Dreamin,’” “Thank You For The Music: A Modern Tribute to Abba” and “Raiding the Country Vault,” Melody Hart from “Down Home Country” and “Branson Country USA.”
Vocal Group of the Year: The cast of “Six,” the cast of “Pierce Arrow,” New South from Grand Country Music Hall, the cast of Thank You For The Music: A Modern Tribute to Abba,” and the cast of “New Jersey Nights.”
Duet of the Year: Denny and Sheila Renee Yeary, Jackie Brown and Jamie Haage, Brandon and Megan Mabe, Debbie and Gordy Wensel, George and Clarise Dyer and Jamie Haage and Melody Hart.
Band of the Year: Grand Country Music Hall’s Rhinestone Mafia, the Re-Cliners from “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” the band from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” the “Pierce Arrow” band and the band from “Parrotville.”
Illusionist of the Year: Rick Thomas from “Mansion of Dreams,” Reza from “Edge of Illusion,” and Dave Hamner from “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show.”
Tribute Artist of the Year: Jerry Presley from “Elvis Live,” Mike Walker from “Lasting Impressions” and “Conway Remembered,” Leroy New from “A Tribute to Marty Robbins and Other Classic Artists,” Paul Eve from “Legends in Concert” and Kate Steel from “Legends in Concert.”
Impressionist of the Year: Mike Walker from “Lasting Impressions” and “Conway Remembered,” Jeff Brandt from “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show,” Matt Gumm from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express” and Terry Sanders from “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy.”
Comedian of the Year: Terry Sanders from “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” James Sibley from “Pierce Arrow,” Matt Gumm from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” Jamie Haage from “Grand Jubilee” and Jarrett Dougherty from “Down Home Country.”
Dance Troupe of the Year: The cast of “Broadway’s Greatest Hits,” the Country Express Dancers from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” the cast of “Hot Rods & High Heels” and the cast of “#1 Hits of the 60s, & 50s, too.”
Variety Show of the Year: “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show,” “Magnificent Seven,” “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” and “The Hughes Music Show.”
Morning Show of the Year: “The Doug Gabriel Show,” “Down Home Country,” “Beach Boys California Dreamin,’” “Broadway’s Greatest Hits” and “The Blackwoods.”
Matinee Show of the Year: “A Janice Martin Cirque Show,” “#1 Hits of the 60’s & 50’s, too,” “Hot Rods & High Heels,” “Dolly & Friends: A Tribute,” and “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel.”
Family Show of the Year: “Pierce Arrow Gold,” “Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Show,” “Samson,” “Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai” and “The Johnson Strings.”
Tribute Show of the Year: “Legends in Concert,” “Liverpool Legends,” “Elvis Live,” “Conway Remembered” and “A Tribute to George Strait.”
Comedy Show of the Year: “Comedy Jamboree,” “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” “Smoke on the Mountain,” “Sons of Britches” and “The Jim Stafford Show.”
Gospel Show of the Year: “The Blackwoods,” “New South Gospel,” “Peterson’s Gospel,” “Ozarks Gospel” and “Baldknobbers Gospel Show.”
Instrumentalist of the Year: Jim Glaspy, Timothy Dutton, George Geisser, Jamie Haage and Forrest Herzog.
Lead Guitar Player of the Year: Dino Strunk, Leroy New, Grant Moody, Chad Cathell and Bobby Blackburn.
Bass/Upright Player of the Year: Larry Allred, Bill Foster, Kelly Black, Dave Clark and Marty Wilhite.
Drummer of the Year: Dino Phillips, Rob Blackburn, Ashley Stech, Josh Gabriel and Jacob Hughes.
Violinist of the Year: Amy Dutton, Katie Peterson, Karen Johnson, Janice Martin and Caitlin Hughes.
Fiddler of the Year: Wayne Massengale, Melody Hart, Louis Darby and Nathan Agdeppa.
Steel Guitar Player of the Year: Greg Moody, Tim Prososki, Gene Mulvaney, Forrest Herzog and George Geisser.
Keyboard Player of the Year: Jim Garstang, Tracy Heaston, Michael W. Davis, R.P. Harrell and David Brooks.
Patriotic Salute of the Year: “Grand Jubilee,” “A Janice Martin Cirque Show,” “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel,” “The Hughes Music Show” and “Pierce Arrow Decades.”
Showtime for the “Star Showcase” is 3 p.m. Sunday at the God & Country Theatres. For tickets, call 417-334-6806.
