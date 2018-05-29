Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Taking a stroll through the
‘Decades’ at Pierce Arrow
Last week, I finally got to see the new show featured at the Pierce Arrow Theatre called “Decades.” In years past, the cast of the “Pierce Arrow” show would perform “last year’s” show at 3 p.m., and a new show at 8 p.m. This year, they decided to go a different direction, meaning “Decades” and the traditional “Pierce Arrow” show alternate the 3 and 8 p.m. timeslots.
Fronted by the Pierce Arrow Quartet, Turner, Travis Spratt, Scott Fraker and show producer Dan Britton, the first half of “Decades” features some of the biggest hits of the 1950s and 1960s, from rock ‘n’ roll to rockabilly, pop and more. Since there is no way possible to feature each and every hit song of each decade in a two-hour show, the producers picked what they felt best represented each era of music.
Also, unlike many music revue shows which tend to medley, or trim songs to get as many tunes possible in the shortest amount of time, the cast of “Decades” perform songs in their entirety, which was unexpected and refreshing. From Elvis to Sam Cooke, the Beatles to the Beach Boys, the 50s and 60s are very well represented.
While I had little doubt I’d enjoy the tunes in the first half, it was the second half that had me worried. You see Loyal Reader(s), I’ve known Tony Turner for more than 20 years, which means I know how awesome his voice is. I also know he enjoys singing Journey tunes, which I fully prepared for.
During intermission, I asked him exactly how many Journey tunes I should expect in the second half, to which he smiled and said, “Just go watch it.”
Now fully convinced the entire second half was going to be filled with music I didn’t particularly care for, Imagine my shock and delight when I discovered not only are there no Journey songs anywhere in the show, but they break out James Brown, Tina Turner, the Eagles, War and Van Halen.
As awesome as the quartet sounds, and believe me, they sound fantastic, the band, led by the flat-out ridiculous Bobby Blackburn, as well as Mike Jackson and Randy McConnell, give them a run for their money.
Their talent is featured throughout, and you can tell they’re having a great time doing what they love.
Finally, I need to talk about one of the funniest cats in town, James Sibley, who is the glue that holds both Pierce Arrow productions together in the opinion of this reporter.
His “Paw Paw” character is the perfect way to set the tone for the show, and the various foolishness that unfolds throughout the show never once failed to make me laugh.
In fact, I got so tickled a few times the folks sitting nearby gave me disapproving glances every time I snorted. Seriously, Sibley is as funny as it gets.
While I did enjoy “Decades,” both Sibley and Turner told me they were still working on it, and not to be surprised if there were some new things added throughout the year. I can’t wait to go back and catch it again.
Noone & Herman’s Hermits
Wednesday at Bandstand
Just a friendly reminder to my Loyal Reader(s) that Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits will perform Wednesday night at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Some of their classic hit songs include “I’m into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry the Eighth, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “What a Wonderful World (This Would Be),” “There’s a Kind of Hush” and “Dandy.” Throughout the 1960s and 70s, Herman’s Hermits sold more than 60 million recordings, tallied 14 gold singles and seven gold albums.
I caught his show the last two years, and it is fantastic.
‘Jammin’ for Jesus’ Sunday
The month of June is nearly here, and that means it’s time for one of my favorite monthly shows, “Jammin’ For Jesus.” This month’s “Jammin’” event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Branson Famous Theatre, located on Missouri 165.
The event, which also doubles as a fundraiser, will benefit The Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County.
“The Crisis Center provides safe shelter, support and advocacy for victims of domestic and sexual violence and their children,” said Executive Director Becky Vernave.
The Crisis Center has shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence. In addition to providing safe shelter placement, services provided by the Crisis Center include 24-hour crisis hot line and shelter access, as well as transitional housing, crisis intervention, case management, support groups, court and personal advocacy information and referral, victim education and peer counseling.
Admission to “Jammin’ for Jesus” is free with a donation of nonperishable food items, household or personal hygiene items to benefit The Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County.
This month’s “Jammin’” hosts are Brandon Mabe, Dan Keeton and Anita French-Kidd Stahl.
“We are excited to be a part of ‘Jammin’ for Jesus’ gospel singing at the Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theater,” said the theater’s General Manager Brandon Mabe. “It’s an opportunity for the Baldknobbers to welcome the community to our theater and enjoy the gifts of these artists, plus the fact we’re benefiting The Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County.”
Sunday’s lineup includes vocalist Angela Seng, Hobie Coffelt and Carol Sanquinette-How, as well as Nerma & Darrell Rhoden, Carrie Bates, Sonshine Road and saxophonist Gary Dooms.
“Jammin’ for Jesus” kicks off at 2 p.m. Call producer Phyllis Rotrock at 417-336-5622.
