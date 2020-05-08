Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
More opening dates for shows and attractions
Earlier this week Branson’s city leaders voted to begin reopening the town implementing Phase 1 of Missouri’s “Show Me Strong Reopening” plan, and things have been moving pretty fast since then.
Loyal Reader(s), what follows is the best information I have as of press time. As always, I recommend visiting websites and social media to confirm the operating hours of any and all businesses before you load up the family truckster and head out. Also, I think it is safe to assume all these business will be abiding by “social distancing guidelines,” as well as all the other laws/suggestions made by the CDC, state, county or federal officials, so I don’t feel the need to add it to every single business I mention.
Anyway, last week saw the opening of several restaurants, bars, pubs and attractions, including Branson’s promised Land Zoo, the Big Air Branson Trampoline Park, the Bigfoot Fun Park, Shipwrecked Treasure Museum at Branson Landing and more.
Also, Florentinas Ristorante Itialiano opened for dine-in and curbside from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, and noon until 7 p.m. Mother’s Day. Seating will be limited for Mother’s Day, and reservations are recommended.
Thursday will see Melody Hart Family & Friends taking the stage at the Choices Concert Hall at 5:30 p.m. Call 417-320-6242 for reservations as this is a ticketed event.
May 16, the Americana Theatre announced “Raiding the Country Vault” and “Rock ‘N’ Roll Royalty” open, followed by several other shows calling the venue home.
The “WhoDunnit Hoedown – A Murder Mystery Dinner Show” at the Shepherd of the Hills’ Playhouse Theatre, will return May 22, followed by the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama” May 23, which kicks off the 60th anniversary of the “Outdoor Drama” being performed on the property.
Ventriloquist Todd Oliver returns May 31. Inspiration Tower and the Shepherd’s Mill Restaurant are currently open.
Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
May 22 will also see the return of the “Pierce Arrow Decades” show at the Pierce Arrow Theatre, followed by “Pierce Arrow Gold” May 23.
Visit piercearrow.com.
At the Hamner Variety Theatre, the “Hamners Unbelievable Variety Show” is set to return May 23, followed by “Thank You For the Music: A Modern Tribute to Abba,” as well as the “Beach Boys California Dreamin’” shows May 26. Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.