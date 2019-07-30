Silver Dollar City is wrapping up its “madness” events, both Moonlight and Midnight, this weekend. The park will be open until 10 p.m. nightly through Sunday, with the lone exception being Saturday, when the park closes at midnight.
Moonlight Madness is an annual end-of-summer celebration where guests can tackle their favorite of the more than 40 rides and attractions, as well as have fun at nightly Street Dances on the Square featuring new emcees and performers Prince Ivan, who will lead the biggest dance favorites of all time at 8 p.m. nightly through Sunday.
Saturday night’s Midnight Madness will also feature ‘80s tribute band Members Only kicking off at 10 p.m. at the Gazebo. This band provides a high-energy performance featuring the decade’s most recognizable singles from groups like Chicago, Journey and Kansas.
In addition to all that after dark fun, each night of Moonlight Madness will see a Fireworks Finale following the new variety show at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater.
During Midnight and Moonlight Madness, the park will feature all the rides and attractions they’re known for, including last year’s sensation, the Time Traveler, a $26 million, record-breaking coaster billed as the “world’s fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster.” The Time Traveler features a 360-degree controlled spin that delivers high dimension, sensations and perspectives that differ with every car, every ride, every time.
Another record-breaking coaster, Outlaw Run, is also still calling the park home. Outlaw Run was voted Best New Ride of 2013 worldwide and featured in Guinness World Records 2015 for Steepest Drop. Additional rides range from the still-launching PowderKeg and the multi-looping roller coaster WildFire, the timeless Fire in the Hole, an authentic steam train and themed ride areas such as Fireman’s Landing with 10 family attractions.
Exclusive deals on admission are offered after 5 p.m.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
