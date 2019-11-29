Yakov Smirnoff, the Russian-born comedian who took the United States by storm in the 1980s and became one of the biggest stars in Ozark Mountain Country in the 1990s, is performing a free show Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre.
The show will be filmed for an upcoming Netflix special called “United We Laugh,” set to debut on the streaming service sometime next year.
The comedian skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s in films like “Brewster’s Millions,” and “The Money Pit,” as well as on TV shows like “Night Court.” He has also given command performances at the White House for several presidents and honored guests. President Ronald Reagan even called Smirnoff a “national treasure.”
In 1993, he became one of the most popular acts during the Branson boom years. Smirnoff is keeping busy outside of the area, continuing his worldwide tour performing his unique comedy, and teaching courses on “Happiness and Laughter,” as well as earning his doctorate degree in Psychology and Global Leadership at Pepperdine University.
He recently starred in an award-winning PBS special called “Happily Ever Laughter,” and due to the current political climate, he’s found plenty of new material to thrill Branson audiences, which will be on display for Sunday’s taping.
Reservations are suggested by calling 417-336-3838. For more information, visit yakov.com, or follow him on various social media platforms.
