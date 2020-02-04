Saturday night, the Haygood family will begin their 28th season headlining shows in Ozark Mountain Country.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the folks in Branson,” Timothy Haygood said. “We know the only reason we are successful is because of the support from the community. We are a show and family born and bred in Branson and we take great pride in reinvesting in our show every year to continue bringing folks to town to experience what we have to offer here in our entertainment community. We are Branson believers and look forward to an incredibly bright future right here in the heart of the Ozark Mountains.”
The musical odyssey of the Haygood family, originally from Boerne, Texas, began in 1983 while 5-year-old Timothy Haygood, the oldest brother, was watching “Sesame Street.” One of the guests on that show was world famous violinist Itzhak Perlman, and after Timothy heard him play, he begged his mom to get him lessons, which “mom Haygood” soon did.
As Timothy learned how to play, his brothers watched him intently, and wanting to be just like their big brother, every brother except Patrick Haygood began taking lessons. Patrick chose the marimbas as his instrument of choice.
Timothy eventually began taking “country fiddle” lessons from famous Texas fiddler Frenchie Burke, and pretty soon, the Haygood children became proficient on more than 20 different combined instruments. A short time later, the family was singing in harmony, playing fiddle tunes, and dancing as part of their act. Before they knew it, they were playing and singing at nursing homes, festivals and state fairs across the southern United States.
“We would play for ride tickets and food vouchers,” Patrick Haygood said. “We would do three or four shows and get the bracelets so we could ride whatever we wanted and just tear up the carnival.”
In the early 1990s, the quiet mountain town of Branson was experiencing an unprecedented “boom” of new hotels, attractions, restaurants, and of course, big stars and live music shows. The Haygoods decided they needed to visit Ozark Mountain Country, and almost as soon as they hit town, they found a job at Silver Dollar City.
From 1993 until 2001, the Haygoods called the 1880s theme park home, performing for millions of people. In 2002, the family decided to take a chance and opened their very own show on Branson’s famous “Strip.”
In addition to the move from the theme park being the next step in their evolution as performers, the three oldest Haygoods also took creative and financial control of the show. They called Music City Centre, the Americana Theatre and RFD-TV the Theatre home from 2002 through 2013, before landing in their current home at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
“A huge thank you to Clay and Tina Cooper for the amazing theatre we get to perform in,” Timothy Haygood added. “We are very, very grateful for both of them and have loved working with them the past six years.”
According to Timothy Haygood, the family has sold more than 6,000,000 tickets for the more than 7,000 shows they’ve performed in Branson. As a matter of fact, they sold out “about 85” shows.
“Advance reservations for 2020 are extremely strong and we will do even better than 2019,” Timothy Haygood said. “Shooting for 100 sold out shows.”
Speaking of 2020, the family will debut their new show later this season, something they do each and every season.
“We have created a new show twice a year, (Christmas and Regular Season), every year since 1993, so this is our 56th new production for Branson,” Haygood added. “The new show will feature lots of new music and routines, new costumes, a new high-powered triple laser system, a massive new immersive projection screen so large it takes up the entire stage, new pyrotechnics, new special effects, new lighting, and a whole lot more surprises.
“Michael Haygood has been working on some new stage technology that will take the show to a whole new level, unmatched by anyone.”
He also said favorite routines like the harp, tap dancing, a capella, guitar-playing robot, string set, upside down flying guitar player entrance and more will remain in the show, but will “be updated and made even better.”
“The Haygoods” show opens Saturday night, and runs every Saturday night through “Hot Winter Fun” in February. The full weekly schedule kicks off March 3.
For tickets, call 417-339-4663, or visit thehaygoods.com or claycoopertheatre.com.
