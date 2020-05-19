Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Memorial Weekend shows, attractions & special entertainment
Well Loyal Reader(s), Memorial Day Weekend is finally here, and in Ozark Mountain Country, there will be no shortage of awesome things to see and do.
Several shows have already opened, including “George Dyer From Broadway to Buble,” “The Johnson Strings,” “Rock ‘N’ Roll Royalty,” “Raiding the Country Vault,” “Motown Downtown,” “Doo Wop & More,” “Marvin Gaye and the Masters of Soul,” “Golden Sounds of the Platters,” “The Duttons,” and nearly a dozen more will be added to that list, some in new venues.
Speaking of new venues, hypnotist Austin Singley, who called the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre home last year, announced via social media he’d be moving into the Dream Theatre, located next to the Branson Ferris Wheel. The venue hasn’t hosted a show since 2017.
“It’s a very different venue, and we’re excited about a lot of things,” Singley said in a social media video. “We still have a lot of announcements we’re going to be rolling out over the next little while. This is definitely a more intimate space, and we have some exciting things planned for it ... and we have brand new theater chairs.”
Singley’s show is “a non-stop 90 minute hypnotic spectacle of ‘Las Vegas Styled’ proportions headlined by an award-winning entertainer and hypnotist.” I got the chance to catch it last season, and had a great time.
Visit bransonhypnotist.com.
Thursday evening, “the world’s largest performing family,” the Hughes, will return for “The Hughes Music Show” at the Hughes Brothers Theatre.
This talented family performs just about every genre under the sun, and their shows seem to get better and better each year.
Showtime is 8 p.m.
Visit hughes-brothers.com.
Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., famous Russian comedian Yakov Smirnoff will open his 2020 show at the Caravelle Theatre.
Visit yakov.com.
Friday afternoon, the Shepherd of the Hills Historic Homestead and Adventure Park’s “WhoDunnit Hoedown – A Murder Mystery Dinner Show” returns to the Shepherd of the Hills’ Playhouse Theatre.
Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
Friday evening will see the Branson Ferris Wheel reopen at the Tracks Family Fun Parks. According to their website, not all Tracks “locations/attractions will be open from the start,” but ownership hopes “for our more standard operating schedule in the days and weeks to come.”
Visit bransontracks.com.
The folks at the Pierce Arrow Theatre are also back in action Friday night with the 2020 edition of “Pierce Arrow Decades” hitting the stage at 8 p.m.
Visit piercearrow.com.
Saturday night finds the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama” kicking off the 60th anniversary of the show being performed on the Shepherd of the Hills Historic Homestead and Adventure Park’s property. This is a massive milestone I’m excited to celebrate.
Inspiration Tower and the Shepherd’s Mill Restaurant are currently open. Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
Also set for Saturday night is the opening of “Pierce Arrow Gold” at the Pierce Arrow Theatre.
Visit piercearrow.com.
Finally, another personal favorite of mine, “Hamners Unbelievable Variety Show,” returns to the Hamner Variety Theatre stage.
Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
In addition to all those shows, Choices Concert Hall is also continuing to feature live music. The “Living Legend” Larry Allred and his What Four? band will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by local entertainers Kari Garrison and Travis Scott performing with an all-star band beginning at 7:30 p.m.
There is a $10 charge for Garrison and Scott, and reservations are encouraged due to social distancing limits on capacity.
Call 417-320-6242.
Rock House’s ‘Jammin’ in the Canyon’
Even though the folks at the Rock House in Reeds Spring “hated canceling their Rock House Music Festival for June 6,” that hasn’t stopped them from planning a “much smaller music” event called “Jammin’ at the Canyon,” set for June 6 at Old Wilderness Canyon near Reeds Spring.
The event will be limited to 200 people, and runs from 4-10 p.m. Acts set to perform include the Creek Rocks, Sad Daddy, Jeff, Norm, Dave and Jimmy, and The Nace Brothers.
According to a release, folks need to buy tickets “in advance online, mail-in, or at The Rock House before June 6.”
No tickets will be sold at the gate.
“We understand that some folks will not be ready for this kind of event and some will. It is a new world,” the release continued.
This event will be held at a primitive camping area and homestead a little over a mile outside of downtown Reeds Spring. This private wilderness area provides enough outdoor space for social distancing, while allowing people to enjoy live music.
“There are plenty of hiking and walking trails for those that want to get out in the Ozark woods or just come and relax in your favorite camp chair and enjoy the music,” the release stated. “We are so excited to have some of our good friends from Springfield, Nashville, Arkansas, and Kansas City come play.”
The Creek Rocks kick things off at 4 p.m., followed by Sad Daddy at 5 p.m., Jeff and the Rainmakers at 6:30 p.m., and then the Nace Brothers at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20, and kids 12 and under are free with an adult ticket. Primitive camping is $10 per adult, and spots are available Friday and Saturday.
Gate opens at noon on Saturday, unless you’ve already camped out Friday night. Folks are also asked to bring their own chairs, blankets, bug spray, masks, flashlight, and “whatever else you might need for an evening in the woods.”
Also, there will be some food vendors, but folks should feel free to bring in their own food and drink.
Tickets are available at rockhousecenterforthearts.org/calendar-tickets, or by calling 417-272-8386. Interested parties may also send a check, before June 1, to RHCA, PO Box 33, Reeds Spring, Missouri, 65737. For camping reservations, call Cass at 573-822-6444.
Updated list of opening dates for many shows
While many shows have already announced return dates past this upcoming weekend, the list keeps growing daily.
At the Hamner Variety Theatre, “Thank You For the Music: A Modern Tribute to Abba,” as well as the “Beach Boys California Dreamin’” shows both return May 26.
May 29 will see “Amazing Pets” return to Grand Country, followed by “Ventriloquist Todd Oliver” returning to the Shepherd of the Hills’ Playhouse Theatre May 31. “Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel” opening their first season at the Majestic Theatre June 1. “#1 Hits of the 60s” is back June 2 at the Clay Cooper Theatre, followed by “Parrotville” June 3 at the Jim Stafford Theatre. June 5 finds “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers” at the Branson Famous Theatre, as well as “Clay Cooper’s Country Express” at the Clay Cooper Theatre. “The Haygoods” return to the Clay Cooper Theatre June 6.
“Grand Jubilee” returns to Grand Country June 10, followed by “New South Gospel” June 11, and “Branson Country USA” June 12.
June 15 sees the debut of the Ruby Room Theatre & Lounge at the Majestic, which will house “Dancing in the Streets – a Motown Revue” and “Doo Wop & the Drifters,”
“The Sons of Britches” are also back June 15 at the Little Opry Theatre, located inside Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex.
Grand Country will see “Ozarks Gospel” return June 21, then “Ozarks Country” back June 28. “Down Home Country” is slated to return Sept. 9.
“Legends in Concert” will open June 25 at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Other shows and events that have already been rescheduled include the 2020 Branson Music & Arts Festival June 20 and 21 at the Big Cedar Lodge amphitheater on Table Rock Lake, as well as the Branson Elvis Festival, set for July 10-12 at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
The “Inaugural Goldwing Express Bluegrass Music Festival” at Treasure Lake RV Park in Branson, originally set for April, will now take place Sept. 10-12.
