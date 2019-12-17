Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Now, let's get to it.
‘Snowdeer’ Saturday at World’s Largest Toy Museum
Local entertainer Randy Plummer has announced the annual production of “Snowdeer Christmas Story,” his original production based on his book and CD of the same name, will be back in Branson this year at the World’s Largest Toy Museum at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
The musical play tells the story of a 7-year-old buck whose Christmas wish is to pull Santa’s sleigh to deliver gifts to all the boys and girls and animals in the world. His friend, Plum Puddin,’ named after Plummer, helps Snowdeer get his wish. The original play also features six Christmas tunes penned by Plummer.
He also extended the “Snowdeer” brand last year when penned a book called “The Legend of Snowdeer, Plum Puddin’ & Purple Mouse.” That book is a whole lot of fun, has a great message, and even has a character based on yours truly.
For this season, anyone buying tickets to see “Snowdeer Christmas Story” will also get admission to see the Worlds Largest Toy Museum Attraction. This is a great attraction all season long, but takes on an extra-special meaning during the holiday season.
BRAC to hold ‘Wizard of Oz’ auditions Wednesday
The Branson Regional Arts Council is holding open cast auditions for all roles for our upcoming musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” Wednesday from 6:30—8:30 pm. at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
This show follows a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for 80 years.
This will be the RSC version of “The Wizard of Oz,” and includes the songs “Over The Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road),” “The Jitterbug,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz,” “Poppies (Optimistic Voices)” and “If I Were King Of The Forest.”
Potential auditioners are asked to prepare one song, and bring karaoke tracks for the musical audition on phone or as an MP3 on a thumb drive. Those reading for a specific role, should sing a song from that character in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Performers should also be prepared to run through some simple choreography, and should dress in comfortable, loose clothing, no high heels or ruby slippers. Potential cast members may also be asked to do a cold read from the script.
Principal roles include:
Dorothy Gale – The heroine of our Fairytale, young, full of energy, strength and kindness. Must be strong dancer, singer and actress.
Professor Marvel/The Wizard of OZ – Professor Marvel portrays himself as one who knows many things. Must be a strong actor with crisp clear voice and commanding presence.
Hunk/The Scarecrow – Hunk is the thinker of the bunch who speaks his mind. Must be a strong actor with good comedic timing, a strong singer, actor and dancer.
Zeke/The Cowardly Lion – Zeke is the farmhand Dorothy turns to for encouragement and courage. He is sweet and comforting but easily spooked. Must be a strong actor, strong dancer, singer and actor and have great comedic timing.
Hickory/The Tin Man – Hickory is emotionally charged farmhand who desires great things. He is quick witted and lovable. Must be a strong dancer (tap), singer and actor.
Aunt Em/Glinda the Good Witch – Emily Gale is the Aunt of Dorothy who leads a busy and tiring life on her Kansas farm. Strong actress capable of portraying a strong motherly character, as well as portray dignity and grace. Strong actress and good singer for her solos in Munchkinland and Poppy field.
Miss Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West – Miss Gulch is uptight neighbor who attempts to take Dorothy’s beloved dog Toto away from her. She is harsh, mean and strict spirit but also has a good delivery of sarcastic banter. The Wicked Witch of the West is the villain of our story. Actress must be able to blend the witch’s wicked ways with her sarcastic wit.
Supporting Roles:
Uncle Henry – Uncle Henry is a busy man trying to keep his farm afloat. He is goodhearted and good natured.
Three Crows – Three male crows sing with Scarecrow in “If I only had a brain. Must be good dancers, singers and actors.
Three Trees – Three female trees sing along with Tin Man in “If I only had a heart”. Must have good singing and speaking voices.
Mayor of Munchkinland – Must be a strong speaker and singer.
Coroner of Munchkinland – Should be a good singer with a unique voice.
Lullaby League – 3 Tots – Ballerinas – Must have sweet voices and be able to dance on pointe.
Lollipop Guild – 3 Tough Guys – Must be good singers and dancers.
Winkie General – Head of the Witch’s Army
Nikko – Head of the Flying Monkeys
Flying Monkeys, Poppies & Snowflakes, Emerald City Guard, Jitterbug Lead Dancers, Jitterbugs and Ghosts.
The show is set for February, 2020 at the Historic Owen Theatre.
