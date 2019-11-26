Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
Now, let's get to it.
Thanksgiving Day in Branson
Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, and there is no shortage of things to see and do on the dozens of stages in Branson.
Things get rolling that morning at 10 with James Garrett taking the stage for his “Tribute to John Denver” show at the Little Opry Theatre. Also set for a 10 a.m. showtime is the “Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai” at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre, “Leroy New’s A Tribute to Marty Robbins and Classic Country Stars” at the Dutton Family Theatre, and “The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show” at the Hughes Brothers Theatre.
The “Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai” also have an 8 p.m. show.
At 11:15 a.m., lunch is served at the Shepherd of the Hills Historic Homestead & Adventure Park for “Christmas with Dino and Cheryl,” with the show kicking off at noon.
The Showboat Branson Belle will depart at noon for its first cruise of the day. Other show and dinner cruises are set for 4 and 8 p.m.
At 12:30 p.m., the cast of “Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction” kick off their first show of Thanksgiving. Other shows at “Dolly’s” are set for 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m.
At 1:45 p.m., the Main Street Lake Cruises Landing Princess sets sail on Lake Taneycomo.
The “Christmas Wonderland” show at the King’s Castle Theatre takes the stage for its first show at 2 p.m., followed by another show at 8 p.m.
“A Janice Martin Cirque Show” also kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Americana Theatre, as does “Marvin Gaye and Friends” at the Hot Hits Theatre.
Shows set for 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day include “Amazing Pets” at Grand Country, “Acrobats on Ice” at the White House Theatre and “Legends in Concert” at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Both “Legends” and “Acrobats on Ice” have 8 p.m. shows as well.
Diner is served for “A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol Show” at 4:15 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. showtime at the Shepherd of the Hills Historic Homestead & Adventure Park.
The Hamner Variety Theatre will see “Abba — Thank You For The Music” take the stage at 5 p.m. Also set for a 5 p.m. time slot is “George Strait Country” at the Little Opry Theatre, and “All Crazy ‘Bout Patsy” at the Hot Hits Theatre.
Jecobie Roberts’ “Comedy Hypnosis Dinner Show” kicks off at the Majestic at 6:30 p.m.
The Yakov Smirnoff Theatre will host “Comedy Hypnosis with Austin Singley” at 7 p.m., as well as a “late night” show at 10:30 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., “Grand Jubilee” at the Grand Country Music Hall, “Raiding the Country Vault” at the Americana Theatre, “The Haygoods” at the Clay Cooper Theatre, “Motown Downtown” at the Hot Hits Theatre in downtown, “Nashville Nights” at Billy Yates’ Choices Concert Hall and will all take their respective stages.
Several other shows are set for 8 p.m., including “The Duttons” at the Dutton Family Theatre, “Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show” at the Hamner Variety Theatre, “Pierce Arrow Gold” at the Pierce Arrow Theatre, “Reza: Edge of Illusion” at the Branson Famous Theatre, the “Sanders Family Christmas” show at the Little Opry Theatre, and “Million Dollar Quartet” at the Welk Resort Theatre.
In addition to all that, there are also plenty of Christmas activities at Shepherd of the Hills, Promised Land Zoo, the Joy of Lights, and of course, at Silver Dollar City.
Grab a copy of Branson This Week for more.
Missouri’s largest gingerbread house village at Ripley’s
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Branson is now featuring the state’s largest Gingerbread House Village, which was created in partnership with the “baking genius of GingerBread Lane.”
According to a release, the gingerbread house village is entirely edible, and is fashioned from 70 lbs. of gingerbread dough, 700 lbs. of icing and 135 lbs. of candy from 17 countries, and features 365 hand-made gingerbread houses. The average house in the village weighs around 3 lbs. The biggest house weighs a hefty 14 lbs.
“We wanted to bring in an exhibit for the holiday season that our guests could enjoy and thought what could be better than the largest Gingerbread House Village in the state of Missouri,” said General Manager of Ripley’s Branson John Dixon.
“This is a limited time exhibit that you don’t want to miss, so bring the whole family.”
The Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium features hundreds of unbelievable exhibits housed inside the 12,000-square-foot Odditorium, ranging from artwork made of tires, a giant statue of the Incredible Hulk, tribal artifacts to fully clothed fleas, as well a replica of the world’s tallest man.
The Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum and Odditorium really does offer something for everyone, and is interesting, entertaining, and educational. You’ll have a whole lot of fun ... believe it, or not.
Visit ripleys.com for more.
‘Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas’ Friday at Bandstand
Friday at 8 p.m., the folks at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater are hosting Dean Z, one of Branson’s most popular and accomplished entertainers, as he unveils his new “Dean Z’s Rockin Christmas Show.”
Dean Z, an ward-winning and internationally acclaimed entertainer, spent more than a decade as the “resident Elvis” at the “Legends in Concert” show.
After capturing the 2013 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Championship during “Elvis Week” in Memphis, Tennessee, Dean Z began headlining several different “Legends” venues across the country, numerous festivals the world over, and the touring production of “Elvis Lives.”
During the last few years, Dean Z also produced several original shows, and next Friday, we’ll get the chance to see “Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show.”
During this new show, Dean Z sings his favorite rockin’ holiday hits alongside his 12-piece band and his Dynamite Singers.
The show spans Christmas standards made famous by Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, Dean Martin, the Ronettes and more.
I can’t think of a cooler way to unwind after a full day of Black Friday shopping in Ozark Mountain Country.
Visit deanz.com for more.
