The “26th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show” is set for Wednesday at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. This annual show is sponsored by The League of Branson Theatre Owners & Show Producers, also known as The Branson Show League, in order to raise funds to help market the live show scene.
“Marketing the months of January, February, and March as Hot Winter Fun started in 1994 as a way to let our guests know they could enjoy the Branson experience year ‘round,” said Cindy Merry, marketing chair for the Branson Show League. “‘The Hot Winter Fun Big Show’ was created to raise funds to help us market Branson.”
Every year, the “Hot Winter Fun Big Show” gives locals and tourists the chance to catch a portion of several Branson shows, sort of like a “sampler platter of awesomeness.”
Confirmed entertainers set to appear include Shoji Tabuchi, members of the “Hughes Music Show,” Nate Evans and his tribute to the Temptations from the “Legends in Concert” show, the cast of “Grand Jubilee” and “Comedy Jamboree” from the Grand Country Music Hall, Doug Gabriel, “Six,” Mike Walker, Jerry Presley from “Elvis Live,” folks from “CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy,” the cast of “Oh Happy Day,” and more acts set to be confirmed soon.
The “Hot Winter Fun Big Show” will be co-hosted by Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor Joshua Clark, as well as longtime Branson entertainer Dalena Ditto, who will provide special commentary for the evening.
VIP seats are available in the theater, as well as in the balcony, which includes dinner courtesy of Florentina’s Ristorante Italiano, table top dining and a cash bar.
Call the box office at 417-339-3003 for tickets.
