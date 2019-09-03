Saturday will see Branson’s newest attraction, the Big Air Trampoline Park, open for business at 10 a.m., with door prizes to be given away for the first 50 guests in line.
Located at the venue formerly known as the Branson mill, Big Air Trampoline Park Branson is set to feature more than 57 attractions, including dodgeball, the mechanical bull, the battle beam, a Ninja Warrior Course and more. Big Air Branson will also spotlight premium attractions including the “Spin Cycle,” a “Flight Simulator,” and a zip line. The park will also feature a “fun and exciting play area” for toddlers and young children, as well as Cosmic Nights for teens and middle schoolers.
“Big Air is honored to help create an even more exciting Branson, bringing something fun and exciting to the entire community,” President of Big Air Kevin Odekirk said. “We are so happy to provide a destination filled with attractions for all ages.
“Branson will be blown away at our Grand Opening.”
Big Air Trampoline Park is a southern California-based company founded in 2012. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a plan that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing strategy, and more. Big Air Branson will be open seven days a week, providing quality, innovative fun for the entire family.
The venue will also house the Big Eats Café, with access to comfortable seating, free WIFI, and TVs.
For more information, visit bigairbranson on Facebook.com, as well as bigairusa.com/branson.
