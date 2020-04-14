Graveside services for Billy Radford (Popeye), 86, of Lampe, Mo., will be held at Angelus Memorial Park in Anchorage, AK at a later date.
He was born Nov. 8, 1933 in Princeton, N.C., the son of Andrew and Dolly (Mason) Radford.
He died April 7, 2020.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two step-sons, Richard Byrd and Anthony Byrd; five brothers, Earl Radford, John Quincy (J.Q.) Radford, Frank Radford, Andrew Radford, and Ben Wadsworth; and one sister, Carol Munden.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Radford of Lampe, Mo.; three step-sons, Vernon Byrd and wife, Mary Ann of Fayetteville, N.C., Steve Byrd and wife, Nancy of Fayetteville, N.C. and Timothy Byrd and wife Sandra of Belfast, Maine; one daughter, Alice Federenko and husband, Garvin of Anchorage, Alaska, and one step daughter, Sherry Knosky of Anchorage, Alaska; and two sisters, Judy Bell of North Carolina and Virginia Shelton of Goodman, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.